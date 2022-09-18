Sattu: Know how this protein-rich staple can benefit your health

We often look up to processed sugar-rich drinks or foodstuffs like ice-creams, shakes and lemonade to quench thirst but such sugary and processed items might provide you with utmost comfort at that time, later can take a toll on the health like nothing else. Sattu is a traditional cooling staple that is blended with the goodness of black chana is enriched in varied healthful nutrients and is a perfect addition to the diet. Not only embraces significant cooling properties, but it also holds great nutrients like protein, fibre, carbs, iron, calcium and plenty of other vitamins and minerals that can be consumed in a plethora of ways. One of the laid-back and popular ways to consume Sattu is in the form of ‘sharbat’. Be it, kids, adults, young or old- Sattu is a protein-rich staple that can be consumed by all generations. Here’s how sattu can benefit your health. Boost energy levels

Sattu contains multiple nutrients like protein, fats, carbs and potassium that assist in escalating energy levels. Being rich in essential minerals, it can boost the electrolytes in the body while saving you from dehydration. A glass of sattu drink holds the potential to rejuvenate you from within while bracing up your senses. Moreover, it is an outstanding drink for summer as it assists in keeping the body cool while bidding adios to dull, tedious and exhausting vibes.

Keeps the digestive issues at bay Sattu contains decent quantities of fibre that is touted as significant to ease digestive issues. Adding sattu drink to your diet can cleanse the colon, and detoxify it while saving you from health glitches like constipation, bloating and acidity. It can even bid adieu to stomach-ache, burning sensations, bloating, and diarrhoea and prevent gastrointestinal problems.

Enhance skin health Sattu is rich in iron and electrolytes which keep your body hydrated and consequently outshine your health like a pro! Moreover, it can treat the damage done by sun and heat while nourishing the skin internally, making it glowing, healthy and supple. Adding this wonderful ingredient to your regular diet can easily affix a touch of natural glow to the skin.