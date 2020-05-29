Sauna Bath Health Benefits: Why is it good to have Sauna after an intense workout?

Sauna bath is highly beneficial for health. It helps to cleanse the body after an intense workout. So, read on to know the health benefits of the sauna bath.

Sauna bath is preferred by health-conscious people. Most of the gyms have this facility, which is used quite rarely because people are not aware of the health benefits of sauna. But taking a sauna bath is really beneficial for our overall health. And it works wonders after an intense workout. Sauna is considered to have healing and cleansing properties. The temperature used for the bath is generally from 160 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

The amount of sweat we drip is equal to that of gymming. While taking the sauna bath, our pulse rate raises to 30 percent because the blood flow works hard to cool down the skin. So, that’s why the person who takes the sauna starts sweating profusely. So, here’s why you should opt for a sauna bath mainly after an intense workout.

Health benefits of sauna bath are right below:

1- Sauna bath is known to cleanse the body. Since it makes our body sweat a lot, it can effectively detoxify the body. The main detoxification happens in the lungs, liver and kidneys.

2- According to research, three weeks of sauna bath after the workout is good for improving athletic performance. It increases the blood volume. It is also good for improving strength.

3- Those who are working out for weight loss also find it beneficial.

4- Sauna helps to relieve sore muscles as well.

5- It also lowers blood pressure, improves insulin sensitivity and strengthens vascular function. 6- People who opt for sauna bath for four times a week experience 66 percent reduced risk of dementia. Risk of sauna bath

It is not advised to take sauna bath for heart patients as the heart rate can jump from 100 to 160 beats per minute.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×