Say goodbye to virus and germs with these sanitisation products that you must have

Make your health your topmost priority with these sanitisation products that will help kill bacteria and germs.

The second wave of the dreadful covid has been stronger than ever and has been spreading like fire. Apart from wearing our masks, we also need to make sure everything around us is sanitised and germ-free. Taking personal precautions is the only way to curb this virus and come out victorious. These 10 products will help you make your personal safety and health, your topmost priority. They are super effective and handy, making them a must-have in the ongoing scenario.

No-Touch Door Opener Key

This no-touch hand tool is designed to keep you safe and stop the spread of the virus by limiting exposure to infected surfaces in day-to-day activities. The tool is small and lightweight, and can be placed in your wallet or pocket. It also has a keychain loop that can be hung with your keys. You can also use this tool to press elevator buttons, pull drawer handles and flush toilets.

Inditradition Anti-Bacterial Toothbrush Cover

When we leave our toothbrush out in the open, it is exposed to a lot of bacteria and germs present in the air. Humid bathrooms promote bacterial growth and every flush can make germs fling far enough to reach your toothbrush. Thus, storing them in these anit-bacterial covers can be a life-saver! It will always keep your toothbrush clean and hygienic.

Household Culture Plastic Soap Box Case Holder

When we are travelling we usually wrap our soaps in plastic bags or keep them on unknown surfaces. This can be really dangerous as you do not know how clean that surface might be. These soap boxes are a much better option during travelling as it will keep your soap away from dirty surfaces. It is also waterproof and easy to carry.

UV Disinfection Box with Fast Wireless Charger

Your phone is the most prone to bacteria and germs since we literally carry it everywhere! We are all guilty of carrying our phones with us to the toilet seat. This disinfection box is a wireless charger and an ultraviolet steriliser. It not only sanitises your goods, but it also makes your devices smell good thanks to a built-in aromatherapy function. You can easily sanitise your phone, keys, pens, glasses and even money.

Godrej Protekt Disinfectant Surface Wipes

Constantly sanitising your phones, doors, furniture, food packets and courier deliveries is not always feasible. However, with these disinfectant surface wipes, making items germs-free can become much easier. They effectively remove dirt from any surface and ensure that everything is clean and germ-free.

Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray Sanitizer

Apart from the wipes, this disinfectant spray is another effective option that can be used to kill harmful viruses, bacteria, molds and fungi. It is Incredibly versatile with a fresh and pleasant smell, and can be effectively used on a wide variety of hard and soft surfaces around your home.

Sanfe Disposable Toilet Seat Covers

We all have at least once in our lives dreaded sitting on toilet seats in public bathrooms. But when you are travelling, you do not have much of an option. These disposable toilet seat covers ensure zero contact with germs and are a must-have for those who commute or are prone to getting UTIs and other infections. Made from biodegradable paper, they can be safely disposed of in the bin after use.

Pee Safe Toilet Seat Sanitizer Spray

If the toilet seat covers seem like too much of a stress for you, then you may also use this toilet seat sanitiser spray. It reduces the risk of you contracting bathroom-borne diseases. What makes this a better option, is that you can also spray it on other surfaces like taps and soap dispensers.

PeeBuddy 10 Funnels Disposable

Women are not blessed with the ability to stand and pee which makes them more prone to bathroom-borne diseases. These disposable pee funnels are a knight in shining armour for every woman who dreads using a public washroom. These funnels let women pee while standing up and are especially handy when you are hiking or camping.

