Scary baby symptoms that are normally noticed in infants

Scary baby symptoms are caused by physical immaturity and hormonal imbalance in infants. These symptoms are normal in them. But doctor’s consultation is always recommended.

New parents must have seen certain weird symptoms in their newborn like shaking uncontrollably, abnormal breathing, etc. They are often referred to as scary baby symptoms, but they are normal, according to the paediatrician. They are caused by the baby’s physical immaturity and rapidly changing hormones that make his body react in a strange way.

These symptoms often indicate serious medical conditions. Parents can talk to the doctor regarding these things to be on the safe side.

What are scary baby symptoms?

Spasms that look like seizures

It is likely to be benign sleep myoclonus, which is harmless hiccup like symptom. There is nothing to worry about this unless you notice real signs of seizures like breathing trouble, abnormal eye movement, turning blue, etc.

Stuffy nose and abnormal breathing

In this symptom, estrogen clogs the nasal passages of the baby and this can happen even after months of his or her birth. But you need to get worried if you see flaring nostrils, tummy or chest pulling in.

Noticeable breasts in baby boy

It mostly happens on one side where estrogen strikes to swell breast on infants. If you notice redness, fever or any sign of infection, then consult the doctor.

Spitting blood

It could be due to the tear in the oesophagus caused by forceful spitting up. But if your baby is ill and is spitting a lot of blood or vomiting blood right after feeding formula, then it can be a serious issue.

Orange hue on the skin

You should not be worried about it as it is not jaundice. It is due to the carotenemia which comes from potatoes and carrots for having beta-carotene.

Abnormal breathing

Rapid and then slow- periodic breathing is normal in babies. But if the area around their mouth becomes blue or grey colour or they are having trouble breathing, it is highly recommended to see the doctor immediately.

Constipation

Sometimes irregular pooping is normal in babies. But if you see your baby’s stool is extremely hard and he or she doesn’t pass stool daily in the initial months, then talk to the doctor.

Disclaimer: It is always advisable to talk to the doctor when you are concerned and see something serious in your infants.

