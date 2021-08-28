Self Cafe Saturday: 5 Ways to uplift your mood when you're feeling down and low

Weekends are all about self-care and self-love, it is about indulging in yourself, taking out time to do what makes you happy and nurturing your soul. We are too caught up in our lives to not give ourselves the love and attention we need, amid our mundane and hectic lives, we forget to take a break, step back and relax.

Hence, weekends are important to step back, relax and unwind by doing certain activities that will naturally uplift you and nourish you from inside and out. A happy and calm mind means good health, glowing skin and eternal happiness. With the ongoing pandemic, long work from home hours and stressful days, we often feel dull and our energies tend to get low.

Here are some activities that you can try at home to replenish yourself and fill your days with happiness and love:

Read a book. Inculcating reading habits in yourself is one of the best ways to keep your mind relaxed, focused and distracted from your worries. It keeps stress at bay and certainly makes you feel calm and focused. Reading an uplifting book will bring you joy and a sense of calm. It will change your perspective and bring new energy to your life.

Declutter your house. Being a minimalist is the road to living a free and happy life. Get rid of all the unnecessary and unwanted stuff lying in your house for decades now. One should make room for happiness by consciously choosing a sustainable life. By decluttering, you are letting go and the satisfaction that comes after is immense.

Meditate. Connect with your inner self, focus all your energy inside and open your mind to find a sense of calm and peace. Forget about the outside world and the surrounding noise, try meditation to disconnect from the world and focus on yourself to connect with a deeper part of yourself.

Cooking. Cooking a meal is therapeutic. It can uplift your mood in an instant and the joy of feeding yourself and others is unmatched by any other. When you see the final results of what you cooked with so much passion and enthusiasm, the rewards are worth reaping.

Spend time in nature. Nature has the ability to make us feel calm, grounded and more connected. A walk in nature will uplift your mood and make you feel happy and calm. For one day, keep your gadgets away and go spend time in nature.

Also Read: Here is what Dia Mirza has to say about beating the pandemic blues