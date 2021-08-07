Self care Saturday: 3 Ways to care for dry and dull hair

One of the biggest problems that most of us face when it comes to our hair, is excessive hair fall, dryness and dullness. This can be a result of exposure to heat such as that of hairdryers and other hair styling products along with lack of adequate care and nourishment.

It can be pretty annoying when you are ready to go out to meet your friends and are wearing your best outfit, but your hair simply refuses to cooperate! It looks frizzy, dull and lacks volume. So we have for you some easy home remedies that you can use to prevent hair fall, add shine and lustre to your hair and make your hair look bouncy and healthy.

Curd and oil

For this home remedy, simply mix 2 tbsp of olive oil with ½ cup of curd in a bowl. Apply this mixture on your hair and cover your hair with a shower cap for 15 minutes. Wash your hair with water and rinse it out.

Egg white

Applying an egg mask on your hair can help it get the right nourishment and protein that it requires. Simply separate the egg yolk from the egg white and apply the egg white directly to your hair. Let it sit for 15-30 minutes. Rinse with cold water and wash.

Banana

If you suffer from frizziness, dryness and split ends then this banana home remedy is for you. Simply mash one ripe banana and apply it to your hair. Let it sit for around an hour and then wash with warm water.

