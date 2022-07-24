Self-care strategies to help you banish the blues away

Most of us are constantly chasing success in our careers, studying for that all important exam or juggling an emotionally draining relationship. So, it is not uncommon for people to feel blue and down in the dumps. While you may know what brought about such feelings at times, there are times when you feel miserable for no apparent reason. Well, rather than alarming those around you, here are a few ways you can take matters into your own hands and make yourself feel better via self-care.

Catch up on your reading

Be it a book you choose to read or rewatching an old cartoon you loved as a kid, revisiting things you loved to do as a child can give you a great deal of comfort. So, pick up that old mystery series or tune in to the Flintstones or Heidi and feel a wave of nostalgia wash over you. This is a great way to stop obsessing over your current problem to refocus your energies on more pleasant things.

Head outside and take yourself out on a little date

A majority of our fears stem from worrying about situations where we feel all alone. It could be the prospect of juggling a new project at work unassisted, breaking up a current relationship or even choosing to stay single. But if you can go for a walk in the park by yourself, enjoy a spot of single dining at your favorite restaurant and shop alone, then you may find the courage to tackle your unique situation by yourself confidently as well.

Warm water can be therapeutic- so draw yourself a luxurious bath

A lot of experts believe that a warm bath can help you relax your tense muscles when they are tightly wound. So, if you have been experiencing stress lately or a lot of body ache then soaking your aching bones in warm water will do the trick for you. if you happen to have a bathtub at home, just fill it with hot water, add in the bubble bath and bath salts to elevate your experience. If you happen to be showering, then slather on some jasmine oil or give yourself a light massage with tea tree oil. Next, use some scented bath products to rinse off and let all the worries melt away as you exfoliate.

Wrap yourself in a snug robe and relax for the evening to find yourself rejuvenated.

Also Read: How to plan a dreamy desert wedding inspired by Arabian Nights