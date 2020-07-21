Self love: 7 Powerful ways to be good to yourself

Are negative thoughts keeping you from loving yourself? If so, read on to know how you can start your journey to self-love.

People have been putting a lot of emphasis on the importance of self-love of late. But what is self-love? It is easy to define it, but a lot more difficult to imbibe. When we make a mistake, our focus suddenly shifts to negative thoughts, without ever taking into account the positives of the situation. This right here is a choice. How you look at the situation is your choice.

Every person has their story and own way of loving themselves. Regardless of how many therapies you take, if you will focus only on the negatives then no one can take you out of the mess. Self-love is a way of relating to yourself without being judgmental or punishing yourself for every mistake you make. If you are unsure about how to start showing yourself some love, this article might help.

Here are 7 powerful ways to love yourself.

1- Be mindful of your thoughts on how you feel in the moment. If you’re having negative thoughts, remind yourself that it is just a phase that you can move past.

2- Now that you have recognised what’s bothering you, look for underlying emotions such as sadness or anxiety. Accept it so that you can overcome the problem. You may experience physical symptoms too.

3- Don’t succumb to the negative thoughts, find it in yourself to challenge them and learn from every experience – good or bad. Beating yourself over it will only bring you down and sabotage your future plans. You are the only one who can change your story.

4- Every person thinks that they have the worst luck, but that’s not true. Even the most successful people make mistakes, and some don’t even get the opportunity that you might have. We are all works in progress, which is why you should never give up.

5- Mental chatter is your worst enemy, but there are ways to get the monkey mind to calm down. The best way out is to take into account the negatives and positives and remind yourself that you will keep trying.

6- Do not compare yourself to someone else because regardless of how close you are to someone; you don’t know what they are going through or how they feel. Small steps towards self-love will stir joy and happiness that will help you respect yourself and your dreams.

7- No one is a better life coach to you than yourself. Ask yourself how did you get here, what is it that you shouldn’t be doing. Tell yourself that you have other choices, and it is never too late to move in a positive direction.

