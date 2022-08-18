From Shilpa Shetty to John Abraham: 4 Bollywood celebrities who will motivate you to maintain good health

Lately, Bollywood has been giving us a gym-like vibe. Bollywood stars frequently establish trends in terms of style and fashion, but the main reason they can pull off all their looks is that they are in good physical shape for which they never miss a chance to work out. Everyone exercises and takes their diet seriously. Whether it is Bebo who went from size zero to shedding her post-pregnancy weight in no time, or Sara Ali Khan who underwent a dramatic transformation to make a hit entry into show biz, these actors know how to do it correctly and are unquestionably our inspiration.

Here we bring you 4 Bollywood stars who can motivate you to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

1. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a health aficionado, loves to advocate about nutrition and physical activity and is a live testament of doing what you preach. She firmly believes in maintaining a clean, natural diet which is the key to keeping a lean body. Shilpa's physical training sessions include a mix of functional training and yoga, which has given her a calm mind and a fit body.

2. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who is renowned for her toned and beautiful body, is one name that sticks out above the rest among Bollywood's many fitness fanatics. The actress swears by yoga and follows a balanced diet in order to preserve her slender shape. Malaika adheres rigidly to her schedule and engages in calorie restriction. On days when she needs a change in her exercise routine, she also keeps herself engaged in physical activities like functional training or Pilates.

3. Tiger Shroff

Tiger is a fitness enthusiast, which is not at all surprising for someone who is recognised as the youthful and popular action star and has provided us with some notable action-packed entertainment. He swears by martial arts, parkour, weight lifting, and a treadmill to keep his physique in shape. The actor follows a rigid seven-day comprehensive exercise regimen, with each day concentrating on a different body area. Tiger exercises with utmost discipline and sticks to a strict, healthy diet.

4. John Abraham

John did not suddenly appear at the age of 49 with his current appearance. He has put effort into it. For John, getting up early and working out frequently are the reasons behind his extraordinarily fit figure. He prioritizes strength, functional, cross-fit, and core training workouts. The actor enjoys outdoor sports such as football as well as exercising regularly. He adheres to the advice to start your journey to health and fitness with proper nutrition.

These celebrities certainly inspire us to maintain a healthy lifestyle and be active.

Also Read: 4 Fitness lessons to learn from Hrithik Roshan