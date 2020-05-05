Shilpa Shetty shares 4 effective yoga poses to relieve back pain and strengthen it

Shilpa Shetty shares back exercises to strengthen your back and keep the pain away. Here is a breakdown of the yoga poses she shared.

As the spread of COVID-19 continues, we are stuck at home without having access to gyms or other places where you were normally active. Living inside your homes is necessary to curb the disease to its curb, but following a sedentary lifestyle can take a toll on your health. Sitting for prolonged hours whether you’re working from home or you have plenty of free time can put a strain on your back muscles which can lead to some serious health issues. Why? Because our bodies are a perpetual motion machine, which is not designed to stay in one position for too long.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty, known for her toned body, took to Instagram to share some back stretches that will help strengthen the back. She wrote in the post, “It’s important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. It strengthens the back & enhances body posture. It also relieves back pain & relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs.” We have a breakdown of her yoga poses right here to help you get back on track with your fitness regime.

Here are the yoga poses from Shilpa Shetty that will help you keep back pain at bay.

1. Cat-cow Pose (Chakravakasana)

2. Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

3. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

4. Bridge Pose (Chatush Padasana)

