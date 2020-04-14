Shilpa Shetty shares an easy way to stay fit during the COVID 19 lockdown; Find Out

Shilpa Shetty has recently shared a post on her Instagram page to help us to stay healthy and fit at home during the lockdown period. She said that we don’t need any heavy equipment to stay active if we regularly practice skipping. Her husband, Raj Kundra was also seen skipping for one minute.

Skipping is a great activity for overall fitness which can be done for warming-up and added in your workout routine. Boxers practice skipping regularly to improve their hand-to-eye coordination and cardiovascular fitness. And Ms Shetty has opted this activity and also inspired us to do this for staying fit at home during the lockdown period, caused by COVID-19. In her Insta post, she has mentioned that just one minute of skipping is highly beneficial to stay fit.

Skipping for fitness: Here’s how she inspires us for working out.

Shilpa Shetty’s Insta Post

Health Benefits of Skipping

When you practice skipping regularly, it helps to improve our health. The health benefits are as follows:

Improves cardiovascular health.

Increases the strength of legs.

Boosts our stamina.

Improves coordination.

Strengthens bones.

Improves balance and agility.

It’s a good full-body workout.

Enhances flexibility and endurance.

Why is it important during the lockdown?

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, we can’t keep up with our fitness routine as we are unable to go to the gym or Zumba or yoga classes. But we can still stay fit with just one rope and improve our health. So, practice skipping to stay strong and active in the lockdown.