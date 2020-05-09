Shilpa Shetty shares Peanut Butter Cookie recipe; 6 reasons why you should add this healthy delight in diet
Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. The actress often shares tips on social media on how to do intense yoga sessions and eat healthy at home. Recently, she took to Instagram to share the recipe for healthy cookies that she baked with her son, Viaan. She shared a video as well as the full recipe of the cookie on her handle.
The actress said in the caption how doing what your kids like is the best way to spend some quality time with them. She wrote, “It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you replace the butter with oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It's highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batch!)" As it turns out, peanut butter does offer a lot of health benefits if consumed in moderation.
The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them... build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy “Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies”! It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It’s highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batch) If you’d like to make it at home, here’s all the info you’ll need: ~ INGREDIENTS: * 1/2cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter * 1/2cup real maple syrup OR HONEY * 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter) * 1 tsp baking powder * 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt * 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender * 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips * 1 tbsp vanilla extract * 2 tbsp coconut sugar * 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground) * 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent) [I added 2 tbsp of flaxseeds to make it more fibrous] * 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture) INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Preheat the oven to 160° Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don’t have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets). 2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup. 3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it’s incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined. Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn’t stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets. 4. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool. #TastyThursday #SwasthRahoMastRaho
Here are some health benefits of Peanut Butter that will give you enough reason to try this recipe out.
1) Peanut butter is loaded with fibre and protein, which will keep you full longer and suppress hunger, which can aid in weight loss.
2) It contains more unsaturated fats, making it a fat-friendly food which alleviates the risk of heart diseases.
3) It is low in carbs and high in healthy fats, fibre and protein – all of which can improve your blood glucose levels.
4) Peanuts are high in vitamin B3 or niacin, which helps in fighting oxidative stress on the cells and reduces the risk of cognitive malfunctioning.
5) Some studies have shown that consuming peanut butter in moderation can also reduce the risk of developing gallstones.
6) It contains iron and calcium which promote healthy and strong bones.
Note: If you binge eat peanut butter, it might have side effects on your health. But with moderate consumption, you can benefit from it. Also, make sure you are not allergic to peanuts.
