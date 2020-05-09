Shilpa Shetty shares Peanut Butter Cookie recipe; 6 reasons why you should add this healthy delight in diet

Shilpa Shetty recently shared a recipe of Peanut Butter cookies on her Instagram feed. Read to know the health benefits of peanut butter and why you should include it in your diet.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. The actress often shares tips on social media on how to do intense yoga sessions and eat healthy at home. Recently, she took to Instagram to share the recipe for healthy cookies that she baked with her son, Viaan. She shared a video as well as the full recipe of the cookie on her handle.

The actress said in the caption how doing what your kids like is the best way to spend some quality time with them. She wrote, “It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you replace the butter with oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It's highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batch!)" As it turns out, peanut butter does offer a lot of health benefits if consumed in moderation.

Here are some health benefits of Peanut Butter that will give you enough reason to try this recipe out.

1) Peanut butter is loaded with fibre and protein, which will keep you full longer and suppress hunger, which can aid in weight loss.

2) It contains more unsaturated fats, making it a fat-friendly food which alleviates the risk of heart diseases.

3) It is low in carbs and high in healthy fats, fibre and protein – all of which can improve your blood glucose levels.

4) Peanuts are high in vitamin B3 or niacin, which helps in fighting oxidative stress on the cells and reduces the risk of cognitive malfunctioning.

5) Some studies have shown that consuming peanut butter in moderation can also reduce the risk of developing gallstones.

6) It contains iron and calcium which promote healthy and strong bones.

Note: If you binge eat peanut butter, it might have side effects on your health. But with moderate consumption, you can benefit from it. Also, make sure you are not allergic to peanuts.

ALSO READ: 6 Ways to avoid a Vitamin D deficiency during the lockdown

ALSO READ: Suffering from iron deficiency? Add THESE iron rich nuts in your daily diet

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×