Shilpa Shetty's diet plan can help you to achieve a fit body like her; Check it out

Shilpa Shetty's Diet Plan: Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known for fit body and healthy lifestyle. If you want to achieve a fit body like her, then read below to find out her diet and some of her fitness secrets.

In this world, where everyone wants to lose weight to look better, some people teach us that weight loss is more than good looks, it more about a healthy body and mind. And one actress who truly abides by this is Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa who won our hearts with her incredible dancing talent is known as the fitness icon too.

The actress is always seen promoting healthy food and healthy lifestyle changes to lead a balanced lifestyle. Be it yoga or eating right, Shilpa knows it all. If you are planning to lose weight, the healthy way, then Shilpa Shetty should be your role model. Shilpa practices what she preaches, i.e. doing yoga daily, regularly exercising and eating healthy food.

If you want to get fit, then read below to find out some diet tips that Shilpa Shetty swears by.

Shilpa Shetty’s diet plan:

Shilpa loves to eat home-cooked meals and makes sure that food is prepared in pure ghee. When it comes to following a diet, Shilpa starts her morning with a glass of lukewarm water and lemon. Post that she gargles her mouth with a tablespoon of coconut oil. It is an Ayurvedic practise of oil pulling where you whiz the oil around your mouth for five and a half minutes.

Breakfast: She never skips her breakfast and makes sure to consume it before leaving the house. And if she is getting late, she carries her breakfast with her. She is not a fan of bread and loves to have muesli with a few slices apples, mangoes and almond milk in the morning. Apart from this, she also loves eggs for breakfast. Sometimes she also likes to eat broken wheat upma, idlis and paneer bhurji toast.

Lunch: Shilpa loves veggies and swears by the nutrition they have. Apart from veggies, ghee is a staple in her lunch. When it comes to lunch, she starts her meal by a bowl of clear soup, followed by a portion of greens and salad, red or brown rice along with sautéed veggies. There are days she prefers to have mixed grains roti, vegetable curry, curd and dal.

Snacks: She is a fan of home-made desi ghee and prefers to have makhana roasted in it. A small portion of fruits and nuts is necessary for her plate. Shilpa thoroughly believes that what you eat and how much you eat is important to follow a healthy diet.

Dinner: Shilpa makes sure to have her dinner before 7:30 PM. Even if she has to attend a social gathering, she'll make sure to have her dinner before 7:30 in the evening. She prefers to keep the last meal light, which includes clear soup, roti and a small portion of vegetables.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone fitness secrets revealed; here's how you can achieve a body like her

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's fitness secrets can help you to stay fit and fab; Check it out

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor's Diet Tips will inspire you to lose weight; check it out

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More