Shopping for beauty products? Know the difference between toxic and organic products

Do you always opt for organic or natural products? But are they really organic? Read on to know the difference in toxic, organic, clean, natural, chemical and synthetic products.

Keeping your skin in good health is a priority for many, especially women. We are usually conscious about our skin's condition since having great skin equals to investing in good and value for money products. This does not just limit to ageing or beautifying products, but also skincare. However, while shopping for beauty products, we are often introduced with several terms like toxic, organic, clean, natural, chemical, and synthetic, basis which we make our choice and buy a product. But have you ever thought about the actual meaning of these terms? What do they want to say? Any brand can tag them as organic, but where is the proof that it is genuinely organic? So, a recent study has shed light on the differences and meanings of these terms. Check it out below so that it helps you to make an informed decision next time.



Toxic

Chemical toxicity relates to the quantity as opposed to the nature of the chemical. It means, every substance, be it natural or man-made, has the capability of being toxic to humans depending on the amount applied. With that logic, some ingredients could be toxic in small doses, but the ingredients found in the products are only toxic in large amounts.

Organic

There’s currently no strict legislation for organic beauty products. Any brand can label their products as organic, even if the way the product was made or the organic ingredients in it say otherwise. So, always look for the products which have official certification from an authorised organisation like Soil Association and Cosmos. It demands 95% of ingredients to be organic, but allow 20% for leave-on products and 10% for ones that rinse off.

Clean

Predominantly, ‘clean’ products do not contain ingredients that have been linked to harmful side effects to human health, which includes both natural and chemical substances. Safety of ingredients is valued rather than the source, which is how ‘clean’ differs from ‘natural’.

Natural

There have been several debates that the products labelled as ‘natural’ generally should be examined. As the market is not so prompt with the natural ingredients, anybody can use this tag to market their products as natural. If the natural ingredients are at the bottom of the list, then it’s clear that only small amounts have been used in it. It also denotes that the product has something in, which has not been made in the lab. It is important to know that every natural product is not always effective, safe or ethically sourced like mineral oil.



Chemical or Synthetic

Basically, everything is considered as chemical, so there is nothing such as chemical-free. Synthetic is used to describe a naturally derived ingredient, which has been replicated in a laboratory. So, synthetic ingredients like Vitamin A or Vitamin C are often seen to be effective on the skin. Even they can work wonders on the skin which natural products cannot.



Make sure you look out for these labels the next time you shop.

