Should you include oil pulling in your dental care routine? Read on to find out

Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic technique which is all about swishing edible oil in your mouth. This ancient technique has its roots in India and is gaining popularity worldwide due to its purported effectiveness in removing bacteria and promoting oral hygiene. The simple technique of taking one tablespoon of coconut oil in the mouth and swishing can pull bacteria from the hidden corner of your mouth where your brush cannot reach.

This technique also moisturise the gums and increase the production of saliva. Apart from maintaining your oral hygiene, oil pulling also has some amazing health benefits. Dentist and skin expert Dr. Shilpi Behl reveals the reasons why you must include oil pulling in your daily routine.

Maintains oral and overall hygiene

It has been found that more than 600 different types of bacteria live in our mouth alone. Some of them are healthy, while others can lead to oral problems like tooth decay and gum diseases. Oil pulling regularly in the morning can help to reduce the number of bad bacteria in the mouth.

Effective in preventing cavities and gum inflammation

Cavities are a commonest oral health issue that millions of people, including kids, face. Cavities, that lead to tooth decay is a result of poor oral hygiene and bacteria build up around teeth. Oil pulling helps to flush out bad bacteria and is also an effective remedy for gum bleeding, swollen gums and bad breath.

Improves digestion

Oil pulling stimulates your digestive tract, which can boost the process of digestion and reduce the episodes of constipation. Another benefit is that cuts down the risk of chronic diseases.

Improves Heart Health

Studies prove that this 500 hundred years old ancient home remedy is also good for heart health. When you swish oil in your mouth, it promotes the growth of good bacteria in the saliva, as a result, you make better food choices that can keep your heart healthy and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

How to do Oil Pulling?

It is highly recommended to do oil pulling the first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Take one teaspoon of extra-virgin or unrefined coconut oil and swish it around in your mouth for about 15 minutes. You can start with 5 minutes and increase the time gradually. Do not swallow. Spit in out in a trash and rinse your mouth with water. Oil pulling can be done as little as twice or thrice a week or as much as twice daily.

Choice of Oils

Sesame oil was traditionally used years ago. Coconut oil is the most popular choice for oil pulling owing to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Oilve oil is another good option for oil pulling.

