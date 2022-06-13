Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth detained for drug abuse: See how party drugs impact your mental health

It appears that yet another scandal has rocked Bollywood. It was Sunday night when Bengaluru Police detained Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor at a city party along with 4 others for alleged consumption of illicit drugs. Acting on a tip-off, the cops raided a hotel on MG Road that was the venue for the party and Siddhanth was the disc jockey at the bash.

Police authorities reportedly declared that they have held seven tablets of MDMA and some marijuana that was found in the dustbin. Deputy commissioner of police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled affirmed that the 37-year-old Indian actor and assistant director tested positive for the banned drugs.

The poisonous culture of illicit party drugs

While the incident is being investigated, the concerning element remains the presence of drugs at such parties. Be it marijuana or ecstasy, young adults and even teenagers are exposed to synthetic drugs at party venues. However, most seem to be ill informed about the physical and mental impact of these drugs on their body. Right from a growing addiction to long-term psychological damage, read on to discover the lasting effects of trying party drugs.

How synthetic drugs impact the brain

Be it MDMA or LSD, such pills negatively influence the chemical balance in the brain by impacting serotonin pathways. For the uninitiated, serotonin affects the way our neurons communicate and it impacts your mood, hunger pangs, emotions and the way you sleep. It also affects your memory, so when party drugs influence the serotonin pathways, this changes the way you eat, sleep and even your recollections among other things.

How it affects your mental health

Long term consumption of party drugs can be termed as substance abuse. And if you are prone to this habit, over time this can depletes your brain of the chemicals critical to normal functioning. But even in the short-term you can experience anxiety, feelings of depression and insomnia.

You can almost always expect these issues to worsen as time passes. Hence, the only way to eradicate the problem is to quit cold turkey. If you have been getting habituated to party drugs, speak to a mental health professional or a medical professional who can recommend a de-addiction counsellor to help you kick the habit.

