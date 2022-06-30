Shruti Haasan reveals her struggle with PCOS and Endometriosis, doctor explains the causes of this condition

Actress Shruti Haasan is quite a social media enthusiast and shares every aspect of her life with her fans. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and spoke about the health condition she is struggling with, PCOS and Endometriosis. With a video of her workout, she penned down a lengthy caption which revealed her struggle with the symptoms like bloating and metabolic challenges. She also said that she accepted this condition as a natural movement and is tackling the disorder by eating right, sleeping well and enjoying the workout.

For the uninitiated, PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) is a hormonal disorder that leads to inflated ovaries with small cysts on the external edges while endometriosis is caused by abnormal growth of cells outside the uterus, both conditions are quite distressing and require proper medical intervention to avoid any further health complications. Though both the conditions showcase varied symptoms, one sign that is alike in both the ailment is the irregular menstruation cycle.

Confessing that it is a "tough" fight, the actress has accepted that such problems are "natural". Here are certain things that you should know about this condition:

What causes Endometriosis?

As per Dr Ambuja Govinda Raj, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, “there is no definite cause for endometriosis. Commonest accepted theory is retrograde menstruation. Women might have severe pain during cycles, painful defaecation, and pain during intercourse. Women can present with difficulty in conception. Some may present with ovarian cysts called chocolate cysts.”

How common is endometriosis vs PCOS?

Both Endometriosis and PCOS are quite common among women of reproductive age. As per the studies, the condition affects 70% of women who are suffering from chronic pelvic pain. High menstrual pain, irregular or no periods, and inflammation are the primary characteristics of this condition. There are high chances of suffering from this condition both at the same time. Women suffering from PCOS have high levels of androgens and insulin which take a toll on estradiol and elevate its level. This enhances the risk of endometriosis.

When to see a doctor about endometriosis or PCOS?

It is said that the condition often goes unnoticed and a lot of women do not even recognise the symptoms. Making sure to seek the help of a gynaec at the early stage is a great way to deal with the complications associated with this disorder. Pay utmost heed to the signs and consult a health expert if you have been suffering from:

Extreme pelvic pain

Bleeding spots, pain or bleeding between periods

The elevated flow of menstrual bleeding

Irregular or no periods

High pain during or after the sexual intercourse

Difficulty in getting pregnant

What are the other ways that can help in easing the conditions/symptoms?

Other than the medications, some healthy lifestyle changes can ease the symptoms of this condition while giving a sigh of relief. Here are certain lifestyle modifications that you can make for the same:

Regular exercising

Opting for a healthy and well-balanced diet

Adding anti-inflammatory foods including tomatoes, leafy vegetables, fatty fishes, berries and olive oil

Consuming more whole grains and cutting out on sugar and unhealthy carbs

Managing a healthy weight

To avoid any painful health complications, it is extremely vital to see the doctor as soon as you notice any combination of the aforementioned symptoms. Actress Shruti Haasan motivates women to accept the challenges by saying “Keep fit, keep happy and let those happy hormones flowing!”

