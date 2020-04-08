Side effects of fennel seeds: THIS is how sauf can be harmful for your health

Saunf is a great way to end your meal but having too much of fennel seeds can take a toll on your body and health and it's best to know about it's side effects before you add it to your daily diet and end up consuming too much of saunf.

We all chew on that delicious smelling saunf after our meal. It is known for it's health benefits and there's no better way to end your meal because fennel seeds are known to speed up digestion and are good for your gut health. It is also known to have medicinal properties and has been used for home remedies and traditional medicine for ages. It has a large number of health benefits as well which make fennel seeds seem like a great thing to include in our daily diet.

While there's nothing wrong with adding fennel seeds to our diet, it's very important to remember that everything is good for our health only as long as it is consumed in moderation. Fennel seeds or saunf, as they are popularly known, also have side effects that many people are unaware of. This is why it is important to make an informed decision in order to maintain your health. They may be a culinary treat but only as long as you limit the intake.

Here are some side effects of saunf.

1. Fennel seeds are known to contain substances that can impact your hormone levels. It contains prolactin and can mimic estrogen and can mess with the female body. If you are suffering from a condition like ovarian cancer, endometriosis or uterine fibroids or any such condition which can be impacted by estrogen or prolactin, it's best to avoid fennel seeds. It can also be harmful for pregnant women.

2. Fennel seeds are known to contain a compound which can make your skin sensitive to sunlight. It contains phototoxic compounds which can make you more prone to sunburn or can cause inflammation and blisters. It can also lead to a skin condition known as phytophotodermatitis. It can also cause contact dermatitis which is another skin condition.

3. Fennel seeds contain substances that can interact with certain prescription medicines and worsen your health. It's best to consult your doctor before you include fennel seeds in your diet if you are on any medications.

4. Consuming too many fennel seeds can lead to premature breast development in girls as per the research. This condition is called premature thelarche.

