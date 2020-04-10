Side Effects of Garlic: THIS is how it can harm your health

Garlic is commonly used in Indian food and is said to have medicinal properties but this herb can also have harmful side effects and do immense damage to your health.

Garlic is a strong and pungent-smelling and tasting herb which is a large part of our daily diet. It is used to add flavour in Indian cuisine. This common cooking ingredient has been around for a very long time and is known to have medicinal properties. It is said to have health benefits and was used to treat health problems in olden days. Garlic was a huge part of traditional medicine and has a high nutritional value. It can treat health conditions like a common cold, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and other such problems.

Garlic is a part of our daily diet this is why it is very important to understand the side effects of garlic along with it's health benefits. Everything is good only as long as it is consumed in moderation and that rule also applies to garlic. Having too much garlic can be harmful to our body and can take a toll on our health. This is why it is very important to use this herb with care in order to ensure that it does no damage.

Here are some side effects of garlic that we should all know about.

1. Garlic contains certain enzymes which can irritate the skin and cause rashes and itchiness. This is why it is important to keep your skin safe while dealing with garlic and avoid eating too much of it.

2. Consuming too much garlic can be the source of foul odour. Garlic can make your mouth smell bad and lead to bad breath which is why it's important to use a mouth freshener after consuming garlic.

3. Garlic contains certain compounds which can take a toll on our digestive system and can cause gas, bloating as well as diarrhoea if consumed on an empty stomach or in high quantity. Garlic can also cause heartburn, nausea, vomiting as well as gastric problems.

4. Research suggests that consuming too much garlic can trigger a headache and sometimes even migraine if consumed in the raw form. It does not directly cause a headache but instead triggers the process that can lead to a headache.

5. Yeast infection is a common problem faced by most women but consuming too much garlic can aggravate a vaginal yeast infection and lead to more trouble.

