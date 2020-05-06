Side effects of Jaggery: 6 disadvantages of gur you should be aware of

Jaggery aka Gur has several health benefits, however, you should be aware of the disadvantages of it as well. Read on to find out.

Jaggery is known for its several health benefits. It helps to purify the blood, improves metabolism, digestion, helps to fight bloating among others. They are also a good source of iron, calcium, potassium, minerals and other nutrients. It is a better alternative to refined sugar and we Indians have been using it as a sweetener and as a remedy for different medical problems for several years. And that's why it is a good idea to make it a regular and integral part of our diet.

However, one should be aware of the side effects of it. For the unversed, jaggery which is also known as Gur is made by boiling concentrated and raw sugarcane juice. This unrefined sugar can also be prepared from Nolen Gur or date palm and coconut sap. However, jaggery prepared from sugarcane is common and easily available. Read on to know which are the common disadvantages one should be wary of.

1. Weight gain

If you are weight watcher then you should keep a track on the amount of gur you are having, as it can lead to weight gain. Just 10 grams of jaggery, pack around 40 calories. The food is largely carbs and sugar so adding gur in all meals means more calories and more extra weight.

2. People who are prone to inflammation should avoid

As per Ayurveda, gur should be avoided by those who have shotha - that is edema or swelling. As per studies, the sucrose content interferes with the work of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids. The sugar content can lead to swelling and can also lead to fluid retention in the face. So, if you have inflammatory conditions including rheumatoid arthritis then you should avoid or keep a track of the consumption.

3. It can raise your blood sugar levels

Even though it is nutritious but it has sugar in it. It can also lead to more blood sugar levels. And diabetics should watch out to avoid episodes of hyperglycemia- a sudden spike in blood glucose levels. And jaggery, like any sugary substance, can cause your blood sugar levels to rise as soon as you eat it. In a 10 gram serving of sugar, 9.7 grams is entire sugar. People with high blood sugar should stay clear.

4. Not recommended for those who have Ulcerative Colitis

If you have ulcerative colitis then you should avoid the consumption of jaggery as it can worsen the issue by allowing undesirable intestinal microbes in gut.

5. Can increase the risks of parasitic infections

If the jaggery is not properly prepared then the chances of intestinal worms or parasites can increase after consuming it. Unfortunately, most jaggery is prepared in relatively unhygienic conditions and chances of microbes that are resistant to antibiotics are high.

6. Risk of allergies

If you are allergic to jaggery then you will see side effects such as runny or stuffy nose, rashes, headaches, fatigue, fever, nausea and vomiting among others. If you experience these disorders then you may be allergic to it and should avoid its consumption.

