Side Effects of Menopause: What are the signs and how to tackle it?

You will be shocked to know that hot flashes, weight gain, mood swings, and vaginal dryness are some of the listed side-effects of menopause. Hence, it is essential to take care of yourself and improve your quality of life. Menopause can be described as a time in every woman’s life when her periods stop and her ovaries lose their reproductive function. It is the end of one’s menstruation. Yes, you have heard it right! It can be thoroughly diagnosed when one has gone 12 months without a menstrual period. Did you know? The menopausal transition tends to begin between 45-55 years of age. Thus, it is essential to know its side-effects and take care at the right time.

All you need to know about the side-effects of menopause

Night sweats: Women during their menopause can experience sudden bouts of sweats while they are asleep, called night sweats. It can lead to disrupted sleep and may cause panic for a few women. Opt for light clothing and use fan before sleeping to avoid night sweats.

Hot flashes and weight gain: A hot flash can be termed as a sudden feeling of feverish warmth thought to be caused by circulatory changes in the body. It can last from seconds to even minutes. This may make a woman feel extremely uncomfortable. So, try to cool yourself down. Moreover, weight gain is also commonly seen during menopause, due to lack of oestrogen and increased fat deposition.

Vaginal dryness: Owing to the lack of the hormone estrogen, the vagina can become dry and thin. Thus, moisturizing the vagina can be helpful.

Mood swings: One may experience mood changes, or even depression, due to stress. Since there is constant change in the body, it can lead to poor health. Thus, it is the need of the hour to adhere to healthy lifestyle changes that can help one deal with menopause.

Embrace these lifestyle modifications to tackle menopause:

Stick to a well-balanced diet: Try to eat foods that help boost immunity. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water and avoid carbonated beverages. Try to limit your intake of sodium and saturated fats to keep your blood pressure, and weight, in control. Opt for calcium and vitamin D rich foods to build stronger bones and keep osteoporosis at bay. Bid adieu to alcohol and smoking.

Stay physically active: Exercising on a daily basis can help you manage depression, anxiety, and weight gain. You can do an activity of your choice and comfort, such as swimming, yoga, running and walking. Try relaxation techniques like meditation. Tada, you will be able to combat stress and enhance your quality of life.

Go for regular screening: To keep breast, ovarian, uterine and cervical cancers away, you must go for medical screening tests, that are recommended by your doctor.

By Dr Veena Aurangabadwala, Gynaecologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur

