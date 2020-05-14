Side Effects of Tomatoes: 5 adverse effects of tomatoes if eaten in excess

We know how healthy tomatoes are, however, what are the side effects of tomatoes if we eat more than required? Read on to know.

Tomatoes are a staple in Indian households. They are used in almost all meals. The red veggie which is actually a fruit is renowned not only in India but also worldwide and several preparations from varied cuisines are the proof. Adding them in recipes not only makes them better but they are also important for our body as they enhance health. Tomatoes are widely used to treat skin and other ailments. They are known for the wide array of beneficial antioxidants alpha-lipoic acid, lycopene, choline, beta-carotene and lutein which help to keep diseases at bay.

This nutrient-dense superfood helps to get better skin, aids weight loss and improves heart health. This is not all, as per some reports, tomatoes can also protect is against cancer, maintain blood pressure, improve eyesight and reduce blood glucose in diabetic. However, as the saying goes, nothing is good in excess. We should also consume tomatoes in moderation as overeating them can be hazardous for us.

Check out some side effects of tomatoes if eaten more than required.

1. Acid Reflux:

Tomatoes are acidic in nature. Som, after eating too many tomatoes, you can experience heartburn or acid reflux due to excess gastric acid. If you suffer from digestive stress or have symptoms of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) then you should go easy on tomatoes.

2. Kidney Issues:

As per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, individuals who advanced chronic kidney disease must limit their intake of potassium and tomatoes are rich in it. Also, the high levels of oxalate, when eaten in excess, can also lead to kidney issues.

3. Joint Pain:

Excessive consumption of tomatoes can result in swelling and pain in the joints as they are packed with an alkaloid called solanine. The Solanine is responsible for building up calcium in the tissues and it later leads to inflammation.

4. Lycopenodermia:

Lycopenodermia is a condition of the skin. This happens when the excess amount of lycopene leads to discoloration of the skin. Lycopene is good for your body but when consumed more than 75 mg per day, then one can suffer from lycopenodermia.

5. Allergies:

The compound called histamine may lead to skin rashes or allergic reations. If you are allergic to tomatoes, then you may experience swelling of mouth, tongue and face, sneezing and throat infection among others. Tomatoes can also cause allergic contact dermatitis. The skin becomes severely itchy and swollen just touching the fruit.

NOTE:

The article does NOT say that you should stop eating tomatoes. Instead, have them as they are good for us, but make sure to eat them in moderation. Ideally, about 1/3 cup of tomatoes is fine, however, again the same depends from person to person. Also, they can contain pesticide residue, so always properly wash them before you eat and prepare food.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×