Simple ways to boost your wellbeing with Aromatherapy explained by Aromatherapist & Cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev

Aromatherapy, as the name suggests, is the science and technique of healing our body using aromas or fragrances.

Aromatherapy is said to have originated from the ancient Egyptian temples. It used a vast range of natural ingredients; valued herbs and flowers were imported from as far away as Somalia, Malaysia, India and China: seeds such as caraway and anise, roots such as angelica and blue orchid, barks such as cedarwood and cypress, and resins such as frankincense and myrrh

The Egyptian priests used hundreds of thousands of pounds of plants to make scented oils to be burned in the temples. The statues of the gods & goddesses were covered with special oils e.g. Artemisia for Isis& Marjoram for Oris etc.

Essential oils are the aromatic or volatile constituents found in plants. They contain the most active physiological properties. Some experts say they contain the life force of the plant.

Essential oils can be derived from all parts of the plant. The flowers produce essential oils that often have sedating, narcotic or relaxing effects on the body.

The resins, woods, barks and exudates produce heating essential oils that actively move fluids in the body.

The leaves often have healing and cooling properties coming from the green colour of chlorophyll (very closely related to our haemoglobin structure).

The roots contain many of the earth properties of the plants and can be very grounding.

The Fruits produce essential oils that are very expanding, opening and stimulating.

These essential oils all are unique with their properties. We can use these essential oils to cure any of the body’s implication. The routes through which essential oils react with the body and its metabolism are called pathways.

In the first phase, essential oils penetrate into the epidermis or the topmost layer of the skin, nasal passages, lungs and gastro-intestinal tract. Once absorbed into the surface layer, essential oils quickly penetrate into the blood capillary systems, entering into the general circulation. As the oils circulate with the blood, body tissues and organs they pass on the beneficial property to the body to get the benefits& heal.

Some essential oils can be consumed internally also such as cinnamon oil, black pepper oil, lemon oil, orange oil, basil oil, peppermint oil. These oils can be consumed by individuals who are suffering from some illness and work on healing the same.

Aromatherapy has benefits for most of our common problems so which is why it is also termed as The Fragrant Pharmacy. The following are some of the benefits of Aromatherapy

1. Anxiety

2. Cold and Flu

3. Nausea

4. Heartburn

5. Fever

6. Aches and Pains

7. Stress

8. Insomnia

9. Dandruff

10. Weight loss (increase in metabolism)

11. Sinus

By Ms. Pooja Nagdev,

Aromatherapist & Cosmetologist,

Founder, Inatur

