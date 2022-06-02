Singer KK’s demise: Doctors suggest tips to prevent sudden heart attacks

While the nation mourns musician KK’s heart-breaking demise after suffering a heart attack on May 31, the middle-aged singer’s passing only reiterates the seriousness of cardiovascular disease. The rising cases of cardiac deaths such as actor Puneeth Rajkumar apart from singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) has alarmed denizens. Therefore, now more than ever before early identification and management is of the utmost importance to prevent such sudden cardiac deaths.

So, we solicited the wise counsel of renowned Cardiologists to bring you tips to prevent sudden heart attacks and ways to stay in the peach of heart health.

Prudent habits to maintain a healthy heart and liver

Dr Saikat Kanjilal, Consultant - Interventional Cardiologist speaks of how cardiac arrest is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in adults. She explains how globally, up to 90% of cardiovascular disease can be attributable to risk factors, which can be substantially reduced by some of the following healthy heart and liver interventions. So, take a look at some healthy habits she suggests you follow to maintain a healthy heart and a healthy liver.

Reduce intake of alcohol and salt, smoking cessation. Vow to practice physical exercise and sustainable weight loss. It is recommended that an adult should do aerobic physical activity for a duration of a minimum of 45 minutes for at least five days a week. Avoid red meats and processed foods which have a high content of Trans fats and saturated fats. It is preferable to consume monounsaturated fatty acids and omega-three fatty acids. Include food like nuts and lean meat like fish and poultry meat. Patients who have modifiable risk factors like hypertension and diabetes should regularly monitor their blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels and keep them under control as directed by global guidelines and as per their doctor's advice.



Preventative methods to avert heart disease

Dr Chandan Sourav, Consultant- Interventional Cardiology insists that lifestyle changes are critical adding that people today are more prone to stress. Sharing his two cents on KK’s sudden demise, he says, “Such deaths happen due to heart blockages, there are also other factors like arrythmias or genetic arrythmias and Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or HOCM where heart becomes thickened that may be at play. But most common in our Indian scenario is the sudden obstrusion of major arteries of the heart. It can be prevented with early identification and prompt treatment.

He recommends choosing healthy food by eating lots of vegetables and lots of fruit. “One must understand that after any heart attack, even if the patient is saved, he will have to live a life full of medicines and regular follow-ups so please avoid this with better control over your lifestyle and limit comorbidities. But above all, stop smoking,” he urges.

