Skin benefits of green tea cleansing mask that will definitely inspire you to add it to your beauty regime

Everybody wants that flawless and super soft skin but for that, you must rethink your decision of using chemical-laden cosmetics! Such products are not only harsh on the skin but can also lead to a plethora of skin woes, showcasing early signs of ageing. Well, don’t worry, green tea face masks have gained much limelight in recent years and this natural homemade mask can become a magical potion for your damaged skin while adding up the mesmerizing glow. Dig out from a shrub known as Camellia Sinensis, green tea possesses vital antioxidants and boasts multiple nutrients including Vitamin C and E that are incredibly miraculous for skin health. This miraculous formula can make the skin supple and smooth while enriching the skin with goodness of multiple skin benefits. Read on to know about the incredible skin benefits of a green tea cleansing mask. Safeguard the skin from early ageing

An antioxidant EGCG is abundantly available in Green tea that has the capacity to renovate skin cells that are dead or declined. By repairing the cells of your skin, Green tea can easily fight off early signs of ageing while making the skin look supple and nourishing. Moreover, the decent quantities of vitamins available in green tea especially vitamin B2 add up in the levels of collagen which in turn aid in improvising the quality of the skin.

Sooth the irritated skin As green tea possesses decent quantities of polyphenols, it is enriched with anti-inflammatory properties that can treat skin woes including irritation, redness, and oedema with the regular long-term application. Sun damage and itching and irritation caused by dermatological disorders, small wounds and burns can also be treated with a green tea cleansing mask. Can deal with acne Boasted with significant antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial effects, the green tea mask is highly beneficial in controlling oil while combatting the glitches like acne. The polyphenols found in green tea when coming in contact with the skin aid in diminishing the production of sebum which is the most common cause of acne. Moreover, due to its antibacterial properties, it can combat any infection while bidding adieu to bacteria from the skin.