Skin benefits of green tea cleansing mask that will definitely inspire you to add it to your beauty regime
Read on to know about the incredible skin benefits of a green tea cleansing mask.
Everybody wants that flawless and super soft skin but for that, you must rethink your decision of using chemical-laden cosmetics! Such products are not only harsh on the skin but can also lead to a plethora of skin woes, showcasing early signs of ageing. Well, don’t worry, green tea face masks have gained much limelight in recent years and this natural homemade mask can become a magical potion for your damaged skin while adding up the mesmerizing glow. Dig out from a shrub known as Camellia Sinensis, green tea possesses vital antioxidants and boasts multiple nutrients including Vitamin C and E that are incredibly miraculous for skin health. This miraculous formula can make the skin supple and smooth while enriching the skin with goodness of multiple skin benefits. Read on to know about the incredible skin benefits of a green tea cleansing mask.
Safeguard the skin from early ageing
An antioxidant EGCG is abundantly available in Green tea that has the capacity to renovate skin cells that are dead or declined. By repairing the cells of your skin, Green tea can easily fight off early signs of ageing while making the skin look supple and nourishing. Moreover, the decent quantities of vitamins available in green tea especially vitamin B2 add up in the levels of collagen which in turn aid in improvising the quality of the skin.
Sooth the irritated skin
As green tea possesses decent quantities of polyphenols, it is enriched with anti-inflammatory properties that can treat skin woes including irritation, redness, and oedema with the regular long-term application. Sun damage and itching and irritation caused by dermatological disorders, small wounds and burns can also be treated with a green tea cleansing mask.
Can deal with acne
Boasted with significant antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial effects, the green tea mask is highly beneficial in controlling oil while combatting the glitches like acne. The polyphenols found in green tea when coming in contact with the skin aid in diminishing the production of sebum which is the most common cause of acne. Moreover, due to its antibacterial properties, it can combat any infection while bidding adieu to bacteria from the skin.
Decreases the risk of skin cancer
Six varied forms of catechins are available in Green tea along with the most potent one known as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) and epicatechin gallate (ECG). This help in safeguarding the skin from sun damage and repairing the DNA impairment caused by harmful UV rays, consequently, shielding you from non-melanoma skin cancer.
Green tea cleansing mask is effortless to prepare and does not contain any type of dye, fragrances, and parabens. Make sure to use the homemade version for effective results.
Also Read: 7 Best Diwali Gift Ideas That Are Thoughtful And Useful