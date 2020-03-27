Skin Care: 7 things your skin is telling you about your health

Are you experiencing too many skin problems lately? Read on to know what your skin might be telling you about your health.

Skin is the largest organ of your body and you should take notice when it is trying to tell you something. It might feel sometimes that your skin isn’t your best friend when breakouts and puffy eyes make you put on makeup and get you late to the office. The key here is not to whine but to pay attention to the problem. Why is your skin breaking out so much? Why do you have rosy cheeks without putting on the blush?

Wait, before spilling the beans and understanding what your skin is trying to tell you, you need to know how your body works. The human body is composed of different elements when one doesn’t work it might show signs on your physical appearance. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that you have the disease. It is a strong indication that you might have an underlying problem. If you do then you must visit a professional doctor and get it checked.

Keeping that in mind, let’s look at 10 things your skin is trying to tell you.

1. Blushing and flushing can be signs of Rosacea

Do you think that your face is perpetually red? You may be suffering from a disease called rosacea. It is a common skin condition that causes redness and small, pus-filled bumps. It is not a serious condition but it needs medical care to get rid of. Unfortunately, sometimes it could be a sign of lupus.

2. Acne is often the sign of hormonal imbalance

Different acne can mean different hormonal issue. From polycystic ovarian syndrome to menopause, your acne could be an indication of an underlying hormonal imbalance that you are unaware of.

3. Breaking out around the mouth? Could be an infection

Bacterial infections often result in breaking out around the mouth. It mostly happens when we touch our face with our hands too often. Next time wash your hands before touching your face.

4. Puffy eyes may signal a lifestyle problem

Lack of sleep is, of course, one of the major causes of giving you that look. But according to Mayo Clinic, allergies, smoking and eating too much salt can also give your bags under your eyes.

5. Vitiligo might be a sign of diabetes

White spots or patches on your skin could be an indication of diabetes or anaemia. So don’t ignore if your skin suddenly starts changing colour.

6. Zits around the nose can mean indigestion

If your zits often develop around your nose and mouth, it could mean digestion problems or food sensitivity. Consult a doctor to ensure what is it that is causing the breakout.

7. Dry skin could be a sign of thyroid

Dry skin is a common problem that affects almost everyone. It could be due to a hot shower or not putting enough lotion. But sometimes, it could be a sign of a hormonal imbalance like low thyroid, as reported by the Huffington Post.

