Skin Care Tips: THESE natural remedies can help you achieve glowing skin overnight

Want glowing and radiant skin over night? If yes, then read below to find out some natural tips that can help you achieve a flawless skin overnight.

There are many factors that one needs to take into consideration when it comes to skincare. Taking care of our skin is much for than looking good, it's also about hygiene and skin health. Some people follow multiple skincare routines, while there are a few who don't care much about their skin. But sadly with the lifestyle that we are leading, taking care of the skin has become necessary. And if you are new to the skin care routine and want to improve in 2020, then here are some natural skin care tips that'll help you achieve glowing skin overnight. These tips have magical powers that can turn your skin from drab to fab overnight.

Here are some ingredients and natural skin care tips that you need to follow in 2020 to achieve a soft, supple and glowing skin overnight.

Use coconut oil:

Coconut oil not only moisturises your skin but it also acts as an antibacterial shield and prevents premature ageing. Heat 1 tbsp of coconut oil and mix a few drops of peppermint oil to it. Mix both the oils and apply it on your face and massage it well. Wash it off with water the morning after. Do this twice a week.

Time to rock that flawless skin with almond oil:

Almond oil not only nourishes the skin but it also improves the complexion. It contains vitamins E, A and B and prevents pores from getting blocked. In a bowl, take one avocado pulp and mash it well. Add some honey and 1tbsp of almond oil to it. Apply it on your face and let it sit overnight. When you wake up, wash your face with lukewarm water. Do this once every two weeks.

Say yes to boroline:

If you want to use an antiseptic cream, then you must consider using boroline. It's not great for chapped lips, but also works great for rough hands, knees and face. Clean your face and heat a bit of boroline cream and apply it on your face. Let it sit and on waking up wipe the cream off using a damp towel. Do it twice a month.

Use rose water:

Whether it’s a tan or dull skin, rose water can manage it all. It acts as a natural face cleanser and helps it look fresh at the same time. Add 2 tsp of sandalwood powder and turmeric into a bowl. Then add 1tbsp of rosewater and mix it well. Apply all over your face and go to sleep. Wash it off with water in the morning. Do this twice a week.

Aloe vera is your bae:

Aloe vera gel is nature’s gift to you. It keeps your skin hydrated, soothes any inflammation and has anti-ageing properties. In a bowl, add 2 tbsp of aloe gel and add 1 tbsp of honey to it. Mix it well and apply it to your skin. Let it dry and wash it off with cold water in the morning. Do this twice a month.

Credits :PINKVILLA

