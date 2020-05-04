From Skin Issues to Dry Eyes: 7 signs that prove your body is running out of vitamin A

Vitamin A deficiency may increase the risk of infertility, respiratory infections and delayed growth among others. Read on to know the signs and symptoms if you are lacking this nutrient.

It is true that what we eat is what shows on the body, which is why diet plays a crucial role in our day to day lives. Today we are talking about extremely important Vitamin A which is a fat-soluble compound. They are essential for many bodily functions, including good vision, a strong immune system, reproduction, healthy skin and cell growth. You can maintain healthy vitamin A levels by eating a healthy diet.

However, vitamin A deficiency can take a toll on your health. Even though many foods contain this vitamin, its deficiency can affect people, especially pregnant women, lactating mothers, babies and children. According to WHO, vitamin A deficiency is the leading cause of blindness in children worldwide. Vitamin A deficiency can also lead to the risk of developing infections, complications in pregnancy and skin issues.

Here are some common signs that indicate a vitamin A deficiency.

1) A vitamin A deficiency can lead to skin issues like eczema, which occurs when the skin becomes too dry and itchy.

2) Inability to produce tears and dry eyes. The deficiency can also lead to night blindness.

3) Inadequate vitamin A levels can lead to infertility issues in both men and women.

4) Children who don’t get enough vitamin A may experience a delay in their development.

5) Recurrent throat and chest infections could also be a sign of vitamin A deficiency. It is more common in underweight children.

6) Vitamin A helps with the production of collagen, which helps the wounds heal faster. When there is a vitamin A deficiency, the skin becomes unable to heal wounds.

7) Acne is another sign of vitamin A deficiency. In its absence, the skin produces excess oil and becomes dry, which leads to the growth of pimples.

Foods rich in vitamin A

Sweet potato

Kale

Carrot

Turnip

Spinach

Lettuce

Mango

Watermelon

Grapefruit

Apricot

Papaya

Tangerine

Guava

Boiled eggs

Butter

Cheese

Fatty fishes like mackerel, salmon, etc.

Cod liver oil

Lamb

Beef

