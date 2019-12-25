Skin Problems: THESE are the common skin problems women tend to suffer during pregnancy

Are you suffering from skin problems while you are pregnant? Check out these skin problems during pregnancy to prevent any severe skin damage.

Pregnancy is the most precious moment in a woman's life as another life is growing within you. During this phase of your life, you do whatever you can to pamper yourself. Your body undergoes tremendous changes, so it needs special care. Still, our body may experience certain problems due to the changes and one of them is the skin problem. Not all would-be-moms are blessed with glowing skin during their pregnancy. They may experience different kinds of skin problems in those nine months. Some of the most common problems are dark blotches on the skin, hair growth in unusual areas, thinning of hair, rashes, acne, stretch marks, brittle or splitting of nails, worsening of existing skin conditions, etc. Some women may also experience rosy glow on their skin. Doctors say during pregnancy, our body produces growth factors and has more blood. This causes the rosy glow on the skin; however, the increased blood flow may lead to broken blood vessels, which is known as angiomas.

Most common skin problems during pregnancy

Hyperpigmentation

It refers to dark spots or patches on the skin, which are caused by melanin. Generally, hyperpigmentation resolves after delivery, but they may persist for some years as well. Set a borderline for yourself to go out in the sun between 10 A.M and 2 P.M. that also with a good sunscreen with at least SPF 30.

Stretch marks

Stretch marks are one of the most common problems during pregnancy, which appear on the abdomen, buttocks, breasts, or thighs. They are the reddish-purple lines, which fade to silver-white colours over time. Consult your dermatologist to resolve the stretch marks would not be that helpful. They can be lightened but not resolved fully. So, keeping yourself hydrated properly and using a moisturiser daily would prevent the marks from getting darker.

Skin tags

Skin tags appear on neck, chest, back, groin, and under the breasts. They don't cause any serious trouble to your skin. But if the tags are irritated and bleeding, then you may consult a doctor to remove them.

Acne

This is another common issue during pregnancy, which women complained about the most during their pregnancy. This may even get worse at this time. But there are numerous medications and treatments available, which are safe during pregnancy. But take a little extra care of your skin this time- wash your face with a mild cleanser, use oil-free cosmetics, wash your hair daily, stay away from hair on the skin, never pop out pimples. Topical benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, azelaic acid or glycolic acid are safe during pregnancy for an over-the-counter treatment. But do avoid hormonal therapy, isotretinoin, oral tetracyclines and topical retinoids during pregnancy.

Some other rare skin problems during pregnancy:

Prurigo of pregnancy.

Pemphigoid gestationis.

Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy.

Melasma.

Linea nigra.

Spider veins.

Varicose veins.

