Skincare: Essential over the counter products every girl must carry in her bag

Do you too dream of having flawless, fresh-looking skin? According to Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, you only need to add two necessary products in your skincare regimen.

Life is passing by and we have to be prepared for everything that it brings to us from impromptu meetings at work, office gatherings post-workout, surprise birthday parties and other life’s little quirks. Looking our best, i.e. refreshed, relaxed and attentive at all time is what matters the most and it gives the morale boost needed to resolve any issue. But there is a limit to the number of items our handbags or purses can carry for a full makeover, isn’t it? They are already laden with essentials such as IDs, keys, money, cards, sanitizers, wipes, hair ties, etc.

Whether you are a college student or full-time working woman or a mother juggling many roles, there are two essentials that should always be present in your bag at all times.

Moisturisers

Simple, easy to use jars of miracle can make your skin look hydrated and refreshed instantly. Apply a moisturiser as it boots hydration, prevents dullness, replenishes the skin, and improves the skin barrier all day long. You can keep a small pump bottle of moisturiser in your purse at all times. The trick to get the most benefits out of the moisturiser is to use one that suits your skin type and reapply it every time you wash or cleanse your face. Here are some tips you can follow:

• When you apply facial moisturiser, don’t stop at just your face, use the same on your neck and chest and hands. The neck, area above the chest, and hands are as exposed as your face and moisturising the skin means covering everywhere.

• Do not use a body lotion on the face, it can clog the pores and cause inflammation.

• When applying moisturiser, apply in upward strokes to improve the circulation under the skin and reduce puffiness and signs of tiredness.

• Carry a pack of sheet moisturisers in your purse, as they are packed with serum and vitamins and in just 15 minutes, they can get your face party ready.

• Sheets masks are also easy to carry when you are travelling.

• Choose a moisturiser that is rich in active ingredients such as Vitamin A, and B5 to increase skin elasticity and Vitamin C and E to protect against free radicals and premature ageing.

• Choose a non-fragranced moisturiser. Damage done by air conditioning accelerates with fragranced creams and lotions and they further dry the skin.

• Natural ingredients will repair your skin from inside and the ones containing aloe vera rejuvenate the skin.

Sunscreen

We all know the importance of sunscreen when we are out in the sun. But this is where we are hugely mistaken; you need sunscreen even when sitting indoors or just travelling in a car or on a plane! Yes, you need sunscreen even when in a flight because taking care of your skin is more important than makeup. Sunscreen protects the skin from UV rays, prevents photo-ageing and uneven skin tone. Here is how to choose the right sunscreen:

• A light non-oily formula that works for all skin types is a good idea to have in your bag.

• A broad-spectrum formula with active ingredients such as zinc oxide with an SPF of 40 or higher.

• Cream sunscreen is good for dry skin and face.

• Gels are good for hairy areas and normal skin.

• Sprays are good but they do not work as well as the regular sunscreens.

• Pick a sunscreen which has UVA, UVB, infrared and visible light blocking ability and has anti-pollution properties.

How to apply?

1) Sunscreens should be applied 20 minutes before expected sun exposure. Reapply sunscreen on exposed parts of the body every 3-4 hours to get maximum benefits. The recommended amount is about 20-30 ml of sunscreen for the entire body. If you apply half the required amounts then you will only get half of the UVB protection.

2) Higher SPF does not mean longer coverage, it means the percentage of cover. For example, SPF 30 protects from 96 percent of UV radiation. Therefore, even with SPF 100, you need to reapply at regular intervals.

3) Make sure you cover the areas such as knees, ears, around eyes, neck, back of neck, chest, hands, elbows, feet and scalp area. Cover your lips with a sun protection lip balm.

4) The combination of moisturiser and sunscreen will do a lot of good for the skin in terms of keeping it fresh and younger-looking even on your worst days.

By Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

