Skincare: What is mineral therapy and how THESE 5 food items will lead you towards healthy and supple skin?

There is no denying that we become what we eat. If you rigorously work towards achieving healthy skin, mineral therapy might just do the trick for you. Take a look!

Every part of our body, from our skin to our organs and nerves, require a good amount of minerals and vitamins to function properly. Minerals are micronutrients that our body relies on for achieving optimal health and welfare. For the longest time we believed that vitamins were more important but recent studies bring a different approach to the table. They claim that our bodies need more minerals to make use of the vitamins. Mind boggling, isn’t it? Especially when it comes to your skin, minerals play a very pivotal role in repairing and regenerating your damaged cells and tissues. The question which now looms is how you can incorporate all the essential minerals in your diet for supple, glowing skin. Enter, mineral therapy.

What is mineral therapy?

Mineral therapy refers to the consumption of all the right minerals your skin needs for multiple reasons. Formation of collagen and elastin, skin detoxification, repairing damaged cells and hydration level of skin cells, everything rests on the mineral content in your body. A deficiency in one trace minerals could result in various skin issues. Even in the ancient scriptures of Ayurveda, minerals known as ‘bhasma’ hold a sacred place for internal intake and external application as well. Below are five minerals whose consumption or application will lead to better and plump skin.

Zinc- The protecting mineral

Zinc is a highly important element without which our body will develop myriad health concerns. When used in skincare, zinc shows properties of healing sun damage, blemishes and uneven pigmentation. It also works as a shield for protecting your skin from harmful UV radiation. Incorporating foods such as oysters, crabs, chickpeas, cashews, peaches, apricots, blueberries and kiwis will boost the zinc content in your body.

Calcium- The balancing mineral

Found within the epidermis layer of the skin, calcium is essential for the overall well-being of your skin. Low levels of calcium will cause your skin age at a much faster pace. Calcium maintains daily skin functions such as sebum oil regulation, lipid barrier function, cellular turnover and anti-oxidant production. Foods such as dairy products, sesame seeds, dark green vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage and okra, soya beans, tofu and seafood should be added to your diet for increasing the level of calcium.

Gold- The illuminating skin mineral

In the ancient science of Ayurveda, gold is known as ‘the key to youth’ for its beautifying, healing and illuminating properties. It prevents collagen depletion, increases skin’s elasticity, lightens the skin’s complexion, stimulates the cells making the skin firm, improves blood circulation and prevents premature aging, wrinkles, tanning etc. There are no known food items rich in gold but using gold induced skincare products will do wonder for your skin.

Copper- The source of antioxidants

Copper is the main element that will lead to the formation of melanin (a pigment that determines the colours of your eyes, hair and skin). It also replenishes new cells on the topmost layer of our skin. It protects our skin from sun damage and tan resulting in a smooth, blemish free skin texture. Mushrooms, almonds, cashews, leafy vegetables and lobsters are jam packed with this mineral. Drinking water that has been stored overnight in a copper vessel also helps in the better functioning of our skin cells.

Magnesium- The detoxifying mineral

Magnesium is responsible for over 300 biochemical reactions in your body. It helps in lowering cortisol (stress hormone) levels, stabilising hormonal imbalance and improving cellular processes. It also prevents your skin from breaking out and developing uneven pigmentation. The list of magnesium rich foods include fig, avocado, banana, kate, spinach, salmon, green peas and kidney beans.

