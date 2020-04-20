Sleep schedule: How to fix your schedule and get back to sleeping in the night 

Lockdown has turned our sleep schedule upside down. Here's how to fix it!

Among many things, one that lockdown seems to have affected multiple people at the same time is a screwed-up sleep schedule. The natural sleep schedule involves sleeping in the night and waking up in the morning, getting through the day before passing out again. But with boredom, nothing to do and binge-watching sessions taking over the night, normal sleep schedules have also turned upside down. More and more youngsters are sleeping through the day only to wake up at night, binge watch something, virtually hang out with their friends and then go to bed once the rooster crows.

Not sleeping on time can cause a number of physical problems including grogginess, lower brain functioning, irritability and slow reaction time. Here is how to get back on track with your sleep schedule.

Stay up all-day

Remember how hard it was to pull all-nighters during examinations? Channel the same energy into staying up all day so you are exhausted by the time the sun sets. When your body cannot take it anymore, you will automatically pass out from staying up too long and from tiredness.

Don't nap

Post-lunch naps too are known for keeping one up till wee hours in the morning. Rather than napping during the day, schedule a workout session to keep you up and energetic. Working out is a great way to realign your sleep clock.

Expose yourself to light

In the morning, expose yourself to light rather than sitting in a dark spot. Light sends a signal to the brain that it is time to restart the cycle. Once the natural light has dissolved, your brain will understand that it is time to sleep. Repeat this until sleep comes naturally to you in the night.

How do you manage your sleep cycle?

