Smoothie VS Milkshake: Which is healthier? Read on to find out

Smoothie VS Milkshake: There is a lot of confusion between the two with many thinking that they are the same. Read on to find out difference between the two.

Milkshakes and smoothies, both are delectable and flavourful drinkable treats that are enjoyed by many. However, people get confused between the two and sometimes many of us order the wrong drink thinking that they are both the same. Let me tell you that both are quite different. The preparation, as well as the consistency, are the two big parameters to check the difference between the two. While the primary ingredient in any smoothie is a fruit or veggie, seeds, milk, yogurt, and other condiments are secondary. Milkshake's primary ingredient is milk and other dairy products. Also, a huge dollop of cream on the top will help you to differentiate next time.

Simply put, smoothies are made of sorbet/yogurt, fruit or veggie, and its juice and on the other hand, milkshakes include milk, ice cream, whipped cream, flavor or some fruit. So, if you like fruity and freshy drink then you should go for a smoothie while if you are a fan of any delight which is creamy and indulgent then milkshake is your go-to drink. However, on any hot summer day, both of them make for a refreshing treat. Let's unravel Smoothie VS Milkshake.

Smoothie VS Milkshake: Read on to find out the difference between the two and which is better:

Smoothie:

Smoothie, as the name, suggests has a smooth texture and fruits and veggies are essential ingredients. People who are lactose intolerant can go for the same. Also, smoothie drinks are filling yet light for the stomach and they can be consumed as a whole meal as they are packed with essential nutrients.

Milkshakes:

Milkshakes are creamy thanks to milk, whipped cream and ice creams content. They are usually sweetened by chocolate, strawberry syrups, malt syrup, and sugar syrups among others. There are numerous toppings such as sliced fruits, whipped cream, marshmallows and candies are added. Coming to milkshakes, milkshake falls under the category of dessert and it cannot be considered as a whole meal.

The most popular milkshakes are chocolate, vanilla, peanut butter, and caramel among others. Coming back to smoothies, the popular ones are mango, banana, kiwi, green veggie-based and pineapple. Speaking of the exterior of the drinks, smoothie drinks are very colorful than milkshakes. Smoothies are bright and light like sorbet (if no milk or yogurt) while milkshakes are frosty, thick and very creamy.

Smoothie VS Milkshake: Which is healthier?

Many of us assume that smoothies are healthier than milkshakes as they have veggies or fruit and no whipped cream or ice cream, but that's not necessarily true. Both of them have a large number of calories and sugar. So, make sure while preparing smoothie you use fresh fruits and juice for a relatively low-calorie treat. Also, avoid adding refined sugar to prepare. Try and make them at home as smoothie shops may use fruit concentrates and syrups instead of real fruits.

Milkshakes are full of empty calories and saturated fat. The only good part is the protein and calcium content. However, it is all in vain, as we are adding a good amount of sugar. So, instead of milkshake one can go for low-fat milk. Some health experts do not pass off even smoothies as healthy as they think it is better if you eat a piece of fruit instead of a smoothie. Overall, at large, smoothies are healthier than milkshakes. But again, it depends on preparations as there are milkshakes ( e.g. protein shakes) that are healthy because of its ingredients.

