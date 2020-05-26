Sobacha Tea: THESE are the incredible health benefits of buckwheat tea

Sobacha Tea: There are several healthy and herbal teas available and today we are talking about Buckwheat tea. Read on to know the health benefits.

Instead of drinking sugar-filled and preservative added drinks, one should include healthy beverages such as Green Tea, Matcha Tea and Sencha Tea among others. Today we are talking about another healthy tea which is known as Sobacha aka Buckwheat tea. Speaking of buckwheat, it is a pseudocereal plant and it has qualities of cereal but is not a part of the cereal species. Because of its similarity with wheat, it is often used in bread and pasta. One can prepare Buckwheat tea with the help of seeds of the tea.

As per researchers, the tea is very healthy and can help us to improve overall health, reduce weight loss, improve the health of blood vessels, reduce blood sugar and blood cholesterol levels among others. Speaking of taste, they have the toasty aroma and nutty sweet flavor. If you are looking for gluten-free herbal tea then you can try this one. The tea is not only very popular in Japan but also in China and Korea. Read on to know the health benefits of it.

Anti-Inflammatory properties

We cannot stress more on how inflammation should be reduced in our body as they can lead to several diseases including Edema. Edema or swelling issues can be tackled with this drink and long term usage of drink can even prevent arthritis. This is because of a nutrient called rutin and its anti-inflammatory properties. Aside from edema and arthritis, buckwheat tea may help with other inflammatory conditions such as colitis or colon inflammation. It may also help post-menopausal women who have high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Prevents chronic ailments like diabetes and cardiovascular disease

This herbal tea protects against heart disease and diabetes as well. The natural nutrients called D-chiro-inositol and Rutin helps reduce blood glucose levels in diabetics. And they may also prevent blood clots and thus indirectly reducing the possibility of strokes and heart attacks.

Improves renal function

In a study, when buckwheat concentrate or the high-density tea was given to rats with kidney damage they showed significant improvement in the renal function and they also found that kidney disease's progression too reduced.

May boost immunity

Buckwheat is known for being one of the best sources of antioxidants and minerals and they indirectly improve immunity. Nutrients such as tocotrienols, vitamin E, phenolic acids, selenium and phytic acid helps to support the immune system and eye health. These anti-oxidants fight the toxic free radicals in the body, thereby protecting us against viral, bacterial, and fungal infections.

May help in weight loss

The presence of catechins can help weight watchers. It also helps alleviate constipation and reduces bloating after eating and indirectly benefits weight waters. Sobacha is low in calories and rich in protein which is again beneficial for those who want to lose weight.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×