Soluble VS Insoluble Fibre: Which one is better for your health?

You must have heard that dietary fibres are vital for overall health. But which one is better: soluble or insoluble fibre? Read on to find out.

In order to lose weight, we often indulge in various kinds of weight loss regimens including making drastic changes in our diet. While eating healthy is a great way to keep your weight in check, but eliminating a certain food group can be harmful to your health. Health experts suggest that consuming foods rich in essential nutrients can help with that. Consuming foods rich in fibre is one of them.

If you know anything you know about fibre, you would know that it promotes smooth bowel movements and digestion. Fibre is a form of complex carbohydrate which we usually get from vegetables, fruits and whole grains. Moreover, foods rich in fibre also makes you feel full longer, which aids in weight loss. There are two types of fibre: soluble and insoluble. Both are beneficial for your health in different ways.

Here is the difference between soluble and insoluble fibre.

Soluble Fibre

It is a dietary fibre that easily dissolves in water. It is found in grains, legumes, seeds, nuts, citrus fruits and some vegetables. It swells up with water and forms a thick gel-like substance, which helps improve digestion. It also reduces blood cholesterol and improves blood glucose levels, which can aid in alleviating your risk for diabetes.

Insoluble Fibre

Insoluble fibre, as the name suggests, does not dissolve in water. It doesn’t act the way soluble fibre does. According to the FDA, this kind of fibre passes right through the digestive system, adding bulk to the stool. Thus, it provides relief from stomach-related problems like constipation. It is majorly found in whole grains, nuts, beans and some vegetables like cauliflower, potatoes and green beans.

Bottom Line

Both soluble and insoluble are essential for a healthy diet. No evidence suggests that one type of dietary fibre is better for your health than the other. You need to include both to keep your weight and overall health in check. From fighting diabetes to supporting heart and digestive health, dietary fibres are beneficial to your health in various ways. However, do not overload your diet with fibre and practice moderation.

