From Sorghum to Buckwheat: 5 healthy and gluten free grains you can add to your diet

Are you following a gluten-free diet? Then read on to know healthy alternatives of wheat, barley and rye.

Many are going gluten-free these days due to health issues while many have celiac disease and that's why to refrain from having gluten-based products. For the unversed, celiac disease is an autoimmune disease. It triggers an immune response to gluten. For those with this disease or gluten intolerance, eating gluten based foods can lead to issues such as bloating, diarrhea, and stomach pain among others.

Speaking of gluten, it is a type of protein that is found in wheat, rye and barley. Because of this protein, these food items get elasticity, allows the bread to rise, and have that chewy texture. Many of us commonly consumed grains contain gluten. However, there are several grains that are not only gluten-free but also very nutritious. Read on to know which grains are naturally gluten-free.

1. Jowar aka Sorghum

Sorghum aka Jowar is quite popular and easily available in India, Africa and Asia. So, if you are avoiding wheat, then you can mill the jowar grains and use the flour to make rotis. You can prepare several baked goods as well. The antioxidants present in sorghum helps to reduce oxidative stress and lower your risk of chronic disease. Also, being rich in fibre it helps to maintain blood sugar levels.

2. Millets- Bajra, Ragi and Barri

Millets which are commonly grown in Africa and Asia have three varieties- Pearl Millet is called Bajra, Finger Millet is known as Ragi and Proso Millet is called as Barri. You can cook it in the main grain form or use the flour for varied dishes. A few days ago, we had shared Ragi based recipes.

3. Buckwheat aka Kuttu

Buckwheat is not related to ‘wheat and it is a pseudocereal. You can prepare from roti to pancakes, cakes and cookies. Eating buckwheat may also help reduce health issues such as cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease. Soba noodles made from buckwheat are quite popular.

4. Corn aka Butta

Corn or Maize is one of the popular grains. It is known as Butta in India is easily available as fresh, dried and can be milled to make flour. It is high in fibre, carotenoids called lutein and zeaxanthin, vitamin B6, thiamine, and manganese among others. One can eat it in the form of boiled, grilled, or roasted.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is another pseudo-cereal and they are closely related to the edible plants such as beetroot, spinach and amaranth. Quinoa is mostly found in Peru, Bolivia and Chile. However, it is very popular among health enthusiasts across the world. It is one of the best sources of protein and several micronutrients. You can prepare pancakes, tortillas, or quick bread from flour.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×