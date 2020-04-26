X
  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Soya Milk to Tofu: HERE’s why lactose intolerants and vegans should add soybean to their diet plan

Soya beans are a great source of protein and have replaced many dairy products. Vegans and lactose intolerants can be benefited with it. Read on to know the ways of adding it to your regular diet plan.
9846 reads Mumbai
Soya Milk to Tofu: HERE’s why lactose intolerants and vegans should add soybean to their diet planSoya Milk to Tofu: HERE’s why lactose intolerants and vegans should add soybean to their diet plan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Soya bean or Soybean is a type of legume that was originated from East Asia. Unfermented foods from soya are soy milk, tofu etc. And fermented foods of it are soy sauce, fermented bean paste etc. It’s a great and cheap source of protein which has also replaced many animal-based protein sources. For example, vegans have opted for soy milk rather than having animal-based dairy products.

 

Soya bean is packed with numerous health benefits. It can reduce the risk of cancer, improve the symptoms of menopause, strengthen the bones. It has both soluble and insoluble fibre with low carb content. And it has good fats in it which are important for us. Other than this, soya has also a significant amount of phytic acid, dietary minerals and Vitamin B. It is used for several different purposes. And if you are also a vegan or lactose intolerant, then you should also consume it.

 

Soya Beans: Why is it good for lactose intolerants and vegans?

 

Soya milk

It has been a great replacement for milk. And soya milk is highly rich in calcium, iron and folate which are all good for lactose intolerants to improve their gut health.

 

Tofu

Tofu or soya bean curd is a good option to avoid cottage cheese or paneer. It’s rich in amino acids, iron, calcium and other important nutrients. So, vegan people can highly be benefitted by it.

 

Soya Nuggets

These are a great source of good carbohydrate and protein. You can use it in any type of dish like curry, snacks etc. So, it’s a good option for vegans.

 

Soy Nuts

Soy nuts are great for snacking. They are rich in fibre, protein, isoflavones and other nutrients. Vegans and lactose intolerants can easily consume it.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Readers Digest, Healthline, Getty Images

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement