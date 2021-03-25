Sparkling Water vs Soda Water: Know how they are different from each other

More often than not, people assume that soda and sparkling water are the same. While both are carbonated drinks, they are definitely not the same and differ in a variety of ways. Here are some differences between the two.

It is easy to get confused between soda and sparkling water and most people assume that they are the same. Both soda and sparkling water are different types of carbonated drinks. They vary in the added compounds and how they are processed. This is the reason why they taste different from each other.

Apart from these, there are many more ways in which soda and sparkling water are different from each other. Below are some differences between the two to not get confused and not mistake them to be the same.

Sparkling water

Sparkling water is naturally carbonated. Its bubbles come from a spring or well with naturally occurring carbonation. It contains calcium, sodium and magnesium that are beneficial for health.

Sparkling water has a distinctive flavour and is unspoiled by any form of human interference. It is considered to be healthier than soda water and is also more expensive as it is naturally carbonated.

Soda water

Soda water is similar to sparkling water in terms of the presence of minerals. The major difference between the two is that, unlike sparkling water, soda water doesn’t come naturally carbonated. Soda water becomes carbonated when it is infused with added minerals. It is carbonated by injecting carbon dioxide gas or CO2.

Soda water contains minerals like potassium sulfate, sodium chloride, disodium phosphate and sodium bicarbonate that are added by the manufacturers to enhance the flavour.

