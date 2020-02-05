THIS spice can aid in dealing with menstrual problems; Find Out

Premenstrual syndrome can be a big hassle and can impact your social life as well but a natural ingredient like turmeric can help you deal with all your periods related problems.

Premenstrual syndrome is a very common problem that most women face. Right before your periods you start feeling irritable and annoyed and have some crazy mood swings and the cramps begin. That's how most women know that their periods are just around the corner. For those of us who have to deal with PMS, we know how difficult it gets and it takes a toll on our life as well. All of this happens due to the hormonal changes in our bodies. But you can't really depend on medicines to live your life before and during your periods for a very long time. This is why we need natural methods to manage our PMS symptoms and menstrual pain. One such magic ingredient is turmeric. This spice is known to have medicinal properties and has been used for the same since ages. It has antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which make it the best spice for home remedies as well as for beauty remedies but when it comes to our menstrual cycle, turmeric can help with that too. It contains an active compound called curcumin which aids our body and treats the pain and discomfort.

Here's how turmeric is beneficial during periods.

1. Since it has anti-inflammatory properties, it helps soothe pain and inflammation and helps your stay comfortable. It works as a natural painkiller and helps reduce pain. You can have a glass of warm milk with turmeric and ghee to soothe menstrual pain or cramps.

2. Turmeric contains curcumin as well as antioxidants which can help improve your mood as well. The hormonal changes in your body during your periods can cause mood swings which can be very difficult to handle but some haldi can do the job without any trouble.

3. A lot of women deal with irregular periods and bleeding which mostly happens due to low estrogen levels in the body but turmeric can help regulate your estrogen levels and treat this problem as well.

4. Periods can often lead to bloating and digestive problems but turmeric can help soothe them too. Many women feel bloated and gassy during their periods but turmeric can reduce discomfort and aid your digestive system as well.

