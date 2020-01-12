Spine Gourd Health Benefits: This underrated vegetable is all you need to stay healthy
Spine gourd is an underrated vegetable, which is consumed less among people. But, the vegetable is highly nutritious and can cure many health and skin disorders like eczema. It is also known as kakrol, Kantoli, Kantola, Teasle Gourd, Ban karola, and small bitter-gourd. This plant is mostly found in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It is rich in vitamin C, alkaloids, flavonoids, glycosides, amino acids, zinc, potassium, phosphorus, and sodium. Spine gourd is also a good source of calcium, magnesium, chromium, and Iron. It comes with cooling, analgesic, sedative, and diuretic properties. Kakrol is highly valued in Ayurveda as it can balance the three doshas. In Ayurveda, it is used to treat urinary disorders, respiratory disorders, and immune dysfunctions. The anti-venom properties of the vegetable can help to cure snake bites. Apart from these, spine gourd has other benefits for health, which are provided below. Have a look at them!
Prevents allergies and boosts the immune system
Spine gourd comes with antiallergic, antioxidant, antibacterial, analgesic, and anti-inflammatory properties. It also boosts the immune system by removing the microbes.
Good for liver functions
Spine gourd is a great source of antioxidants and flavonoids that can ward off free radicals. It possesses anti-lipid peroxidative properties, that can prevent the oxidation of fats. This results in the prevention of fatty liver. So, it's highly recommended for people suffering from liver damage.
Good for diabetic people
The vegetable has hypoglycemic properties. Hence, it can regulate pancreatic cells. It also enhances both insulin secretion and insulin sensitivity, as a result, diabetes levels are managed. To treat diabetes, it can be consumed as a stir-fried vegetable or juice with other veggies.
Helpful for digestion
The pulp and seeds of kakrol are rich in soluble fibre and carry laxative properties. They are good for our digestive system and hence prescribed for gastric ulcers, piles, and constipation.
Manages hypertension and heart health
The fresh juice of spine gourd is good for high blood pressure. It supports blood circulation and helps to prevent atherosclerosis because of its high antioxidant properties.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.
Add new comment