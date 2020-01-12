Spine Gourd Health Benefits: This underrated vegetable is all you need to stay healthy

Searching for a new veggie to add to your daily diet? Try spine gourd. It is highly nutritious and perfect for you to have in your daily diet.

Spine gourd is an underrated vegetable, which is consumed less among people. But, the vegetable is highly nutritious and can cure many health and skin disorders like eczema. It is also known as kakrol, Kantoli, Kantola, Teasle Gourd, Ban karola, and small bitter-gourd. This plant is mostly found in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It is rich in vitamin C, alkaloids, flavonoids, glycosides, amino acids, zinc, potassium, phosphorus, and sodium. Spine gourd is also a good source of calcium, magnesium, chromium, and Iron. It comes with cooling, analgesic, sedative, and diuretic properties. Kakrol is highly valued in Ayurveda as it can balance the three doshas. In Ayurveda, it is used to treat urinary disorders, respiratory disorders, and immune dysfunctions. The anti-venom properties of the vegetable can help to cure snake bites. Apart from these, spine gourd has other benefits for health, which are provided below. Have a look at them!

Prevents allergies and boosts the immune system

Spine gourd comes with antiallergic, antioxidant, antibacterial, analgesic, and anti-inflammatory properties. It also boosts the immune system by removing the microbes.

Good for liver functions

Spine gourd is a great source of antioxidants and flavonoids that can ward off free radicals. It possesses anti-lipid peroxidative properties, that can prevent the oxidation of fats. This results in the prevention of fatty liver. So, it's highly recommended for people suffering from liver damage.

Good for diabetic people

The vegetable has hypoglycemic properties. Hence, it can regulate pancreatic cells. It also enhances both insulin secretion and insulin sensitivity, as a result, diabetes levels are managed. To treat diabetes, it can be consumed as a stir-fried vegetable or juice with other veggies.

Helpful for digestion

The pulp and seeds of kakrol are rich in soluble fibre and carry laxative properties. They are good for our digestive system and hence prescribed for gastric ulcers, piles, and constipation.

Manages hypertension and heart health

The fresh juice of spine gourd is good for high blood pressure. It supports blood circulation and helps to prevent atherosclerosis because of its high antioxidant properties.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

