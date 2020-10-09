Spine problems & neck issues in teenagers has drastically increased during pandemic reveals Dr Safiuddin Nadwi

Excessive use of different mobile and computer applications for these classes, playing video games, and using electronic gadgets for longer hours has thrown up a new range of spine problems in young teenagers, the doctor opines on how to combat this.

Not just India, but the world too, has been battling Coronavirus and lockdown from late March. This has not only only forced schools to shut down but also shift to online classes to ensure that the curriculum is covered. The excessive use of different mobile and computer applications for these classes, playing video games, and using electronic gadgets for longer hours, has given rise to a new range of spine problems in young teenagers like text neck syndrome, muscle spasms, back pain, and posture-related problems. Even a faulty lifestyle like lack of exercise and proper diet is to be blamed for these common problems. To reduce back and neck pain, teenagers must take frequent breaks while attending online classes. Opt for a protein-rich diet and do stretching, back, neck, and shoulder exercises, according to Dr. Safiuddin Nadwi.

Nowadays, due to poor lifestyle choices and attending online classes from home without a proper desk for a longer period of time, and sit in the wrong posture for long hours, teenagers tend to destroy their spine health. They are also addicted to electronic gadgets and playing video games and this leads to muscle spasms, neck and back pain.

This is a recurring problem since education is being imparted through gadgets. “These teenagers can suffer from neck pain by staring at their phones. Text Neck result of staring down or staying hunched for too long. Stretching your body’s tissue for an extended time can make them sore and inflamed. Likewise, they tend to lift heavy objects without squatting. Repeated stress on the vertebrae can lead to herniated disks, pinched nerves, and ultimately improper curvature of the spine. Many youngsters do teleconsultations regarding spine problems. Hence, the number of teenagers suffering from spine problems has drastically gone up,” says Dr Safiuddin Nadwi.

Dr Nadwi also gave some solutions to this impending problem. “Maintaining correct posture, doing back and neck exercises, and eating wisely can alleviate back and neck pain. One must take breaks while playing video games or attending online classes. Opt for yoga, Surya Namaskar, stretching, back, neck, and shoulder exercises. The computer and the mobile screen should be at an eye-level to prevent neck strain. Get enough Vitamin D by exposing yourself to the sun in the morning. Opt for a protein-rich diet, pick up heavy objects from the ground by bending in the knee and hip, and keep your spine erect. Try to carry heavy weight closer to the body. Do not ignore your spine problems and seek a timely spine specialist consultation before they worsen," he said.

About the author: Dr Safiuddin Nadwi is a practising doctor at Apollo Spectra Hospital Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Suffering from anxiety? Here are some yoga poses by Grand Master Akshar to relieve its symptoms

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×