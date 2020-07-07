Sprain VS Strain: What’s the difference?

Can sprain and strain be used interchangeably? Read on to know the difference between the two terms.

People often use the terms “sprain” and “strain” interchangeably. They use it to describe everything from a twisted ankle to a pulled hamstring, but they are different. Understanding the difference between the two can help you get proper diagnosis and treatment. Our body has soft tissues including, the muscles, tendons and ligaments that help the body move. Strains and sprains happen when the soft tissue gets injured.

Sprains and strains are common musculoskeletal injuries that can occur due to a variety of reasons. If you aren’t able to figure out how to define sprains and strains or can’t identify the difference between the two, you’re not alone. There are some key differences, and knowing what that is can help you differentiate between the two.

Here are all the differences between a strain and a sprain.

What is a strain?

A strain is the injury of the tendons or muscles. A tendon is a fibrous connective tissue that attaches the muscle to the bone. Some of the common areas that get strained include legs, knees, feet and back.

What is a sprain?

A sprain is the injury of the ligament, which is a fibrous connective tissue which attaches bones to other bones. They are usually located around the joints. Wrists, ankles, thumbs and knees are some of the commonly sprained areas.

What are the symptoms of strains and sprains?

The symptoms of strains and sprains are not very different. They both cause pain, swelling, bruising (depending on the severity), and limited movement around the joint. Some other symptoms of a strain include muscle spasm and weakness. Inability to put any weight on the joint or a weird sensation at the time of injury are some other symptoms of sprains.

What are the causes?

Sprains

Symptoms might be the same, but the soft tissue that gets injured differs. As mentioned above, sprain affects the ligaments, which can be caused by falling, twisting or experiencing trauma. The injury can cause dislocation of the joint and tear or stretch the ligament.

Strains

Strains can be acute or chronic. Acute strains occur suddenly due to lifting a heavy object, running, jumping, slipping or falling. Chronic strains, on the other hand, can be a result of repetitive movements or sitting or standing in a weird position for prolonged periods.

Treatment

While causes may differ, the same kind of treatment can be used to help you get relief from strains as well as sprains. Rest the stretched muscle or ligament, then apply ice to the injury for about 20 minutes every 3 hours to get some relief. Try compression to reduce the swelling and finally keep the area elevated above chest if possible. Prescribed medicines may help relieve the pain and reduce swelling.

