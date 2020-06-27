Starting a new diet? Here's what you should know before you begin

Trying to get rid of the extra fat? If you are switching to a new diet plan, there are some things you should know. Read on to know more.

Are you ready to get rid of all the stubborn fat and get in shape? Exercise and a healthy diet are two things that come to mind when you’re trying to kick some serious weight-loss butt. But the dilemma begins when you don'y know where to start. For starters, there are certain things you should keep in mind before switching to a new diet plan.

Of late, it’s like there is a new diet every other day. It is impossible to keep tabs on the latest diets that come in and out every month. It can be more difficult to distinguish between which diet is healthy for you and which can be detrimental to your health. But before starting a diet, you need to know the difference between an informed nutritious diet and a fad diet.

Here are some things you should keep in mind before starting a new diet.

1. Are you thinking of eliminating a whole food group from your diet to achieve the desired weight? Well, that could be a huge mistake. One, restricting certain foods from your diet might lead to increased cravings. Second, it might create a scarcity, which in turn, might lead to health problems.

2. Starving yourself will never help. The point of a diet is to eat healthy in the right portion, not starving yourself to deprivation. Be flexible with your needs. Remember, eat healthily but with keeping your hunger in mind.

3. Every diet is different. Try to go with a diet that is backed by science and evidence. For instance, if you’re trying to follow the diet of your favourite celebrity, check if it's science-based.

4. Weight loss is a long-term goal. So, make incremental changes to your lifestyle, taking one step at a time. Don’t try to incorporate all the changes at once, it might sabotage all your plans to be fit. Set realistic goals like lose 2-3 kg in one month or go one size down by the end of the month (anything that works for you).

5. Consult a doctor before you make any dietary changes to your lifestyle. Every person is different so what might have helped your friend shed all the weight might put your health in danger.

6. Opting for a healthy diet plan will definitely help you lose weight, but exercise is equally as important. Not only does exercise help you lose weight, but it also helps increase strength, balance and reduce stress and improve overall health.

7. You might not see immediate results. You have to be patient with it. Don’t be too hard on yourself in case this happens. Remember slightest change in the weigh scale is also =progress. The results might be slow, but you will get there.

