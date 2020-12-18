Stay fit forever with these 5 EASY and BASIC ways

It’s not just exercise that is essential to stay fit and healthy. Check out these 5 things that one must do in order to stay active.

In the pandemic and the extreme cold, it becomes increasingly essential to stay fit and healthy. With ordering in every other day, the stress and the readily available junk food, staying healthy can be quite a challenge.

But there are some simple and very basic ways that we often forget to follow and that get overshadowed with the fancy diets and hardcore exercises. These, if done regularly, can help you stay fit and active forever. And no we do not mean just exercising daily! So here are some easy ways to be fit and to be always moving.

Avoid stress

Stress is the worst enemy of your health. Don’t overdo it and try to keep your calm in many situations and don’t let the stress get to you.

Monitor your calorie intake

Instead of following a strict diet, just keep a check on the number of calories you consume on a daily basis and regulate it frequently.

Get enough sleep

Sleep is the most important part of keeping your body healthy and fit. Get adequate rest and sleep for 7-8 hours to rejuvenate and recharge your body.

Drink plenty of water

Drinking at least 2-3 litres of water everyday keeps your body hydrated, helps maintain your body weight and gets rid of the excess fat.

Don’t be too harsh on yourself

If you love yourself, only then will you be happy from within. Practice gratitude and love every minute of your life and don’t stretch your limits too much. Don’t have overly unrealistic expectations from yourself and avoid burnout.

