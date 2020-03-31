StayatHomeWithPinkvilla: Namrata Purohit shows 5 exercises to help you stay fit during lockdown; See Video

Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit guides you through a no-equipment workout to help you stay fit during the quarantine. Check out the video

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to stay indoors. While we are all thoroughly enjoying our time off, it is not the best for our immune systems and mental health to turn into couch potatoes.

So, welcome to our brand new series, #StayHomeWithPinkvilla.

Over the next few weeks, we will have experts taking care of everything from beauty, fashion, fitness, nutrition, mental health and your overall wellbeing during this difficult time. So, we will not only entertain you during this lockdown but also grow and learn together!

Now, coming to the point, minimum movement and absolutely no exercise, the immune system can go for a toss.

So, while we are all lazying around, a small workout is just harmless to our schedules of ‘doing nothing’. So, we at PINKVILLA got in touch with a celebrity fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit and asked her to share & show us a few exercises. Well, we know you are at home with the utmost minimum available. So, these exercises can be done without any equipment and all you will need is a mat and definitely the video!

Find the video here:

In the video, she takes you through the exercises set-by-set. Now, you can make the most of your time by toning that body while you chill the rest of the day!

Who else would you like to see next? Drop-in your suggestions in the comments section below and we’ll find a way to talk to them.

Until then, stay tuned for more such videos!

Credits :PINKVILLA

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More