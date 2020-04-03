StayHomeWithPinkvilla: Dr Blossom Kochhar on how aromatherapy can keep you calm during this time

Dr Blossom Kochhar gives you a list of her favourite essential oils and how to use them for overall health and wellness during the quarantine.

Social distancing and being in lockdown sometimes does drive you up the wall. The choice to step out is taken away, the news doesn’t help and of course you’re feeling confined and blocked. This situation really isn’t ideal for your mental health and overall wellness.

Today, we have the brilliant Dr Blossom Kochhar, had of the Blossom Kochhar group of companies talking about how aromatherapy changed her life and how it can work for you too. She picks 6 essential oils that work wonders for your health, wellness and prosperity. She also demonstrates how you could use each one.

Find the video here:

Aromatherapy to keep calm feat. Dr Blossom Kochhar #StayHomeWithPinkvilla from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

Watch this if you need to centre yourself and mindfully calm your senses. One small step in your daily routine with these essential oils could basically transform the way you feel right now.

Until then, stay home, stay safe.

