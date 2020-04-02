StayHomeWithPinkvilla: Pallavi Barman gives you an intense workout to get your heart pumping

Mommy, fitness enthusiast and marketing professional, Pallavi Barman is taking the lockdown in her stride and giving cardio an intense upgrade; Watch video.

We are all at home and we are all feeling slightly low. Not stepping out and not having a seemingly active lifestyle can take a toll on your mental health. So you gotta keep moving and you gotta take time out to keep your fitness routine in check.

Yep, it’s time for #StayHomeWithPinkvilla, a brand new series where we bring in experts to deal with all of the struggles that come along with being quarantined. From wellness to fitness to fashion, we have all sorts of solutions for you right here.

Today we have Pallavi Barman, marketing and operations head at HRX, to take us through a 30-minute, 3-set, intense cardio workout. It will get you moving, panting and swearing but more importantly it will help you put your thought on the backburner and just focus on working out your body.

30-minute high-intensity cardio workout at home from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

Watch the video and do not miss the end when she shares her secret immunity boosting pre-and-post-workout drink.

Hope this motivates you to get off your chair and get your body moving.

Until next time...

