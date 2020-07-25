Steam Rooms VS Saunas: What’s the difference?

Sauna and steam rooms are popular in gyms. Here’s the difference between the two and which one is better for your body based on your goals.

Don’t you feel great after going to a sauna or the steam room after your gym session? Both are great ways to relax and unwind after a tiring day and a strenuous workout. They are similar in the sense that they are both small, heated rooms that can provide ample health benefits to your body. But there are big differences between the two that you might not be aware of.

The biggest difference is the type of heat each type provides. Did you know that steam rooms are heated by a generator filled with boiling water? A sauna, on the other hand, uses dry heat, usually from hot rocks or a closed stove. The health benefits they provide are also different. It is believed that a sauna may help you relax and loosen your muscles, but steam rooms provide unique health benefits.

Sauna Vs. Steam Rooms

What is a sauna?

A traditional sauna provides dry heat by pouring water on hot rocks to create steam. It provides a low humidity, dry environment with a temperature between 180 and 200 degrees. The modern upgrade of an ancient sauna is known as infrared saunas. In this type of sauna, the source of heating is changed to infrared light. It raises your body temperature to produce sweat to cool the body.

Health benefits of a sauna:

1- It relaxes your body as your heart rate goes up and your blood vessels dilate. The heat relaxes the muscles, including your neck and face muscles. It also improves blood circulation.

2- Since the blood vessels dilate and relax, blood flow increases which helps reduce the tension in the joints and relieve the muscles.

3- Some infrared sauna includes special meditation apps which helps you calm down and have longer relaxation sessions.

Risks

It is recommended that a person should not spend more than 15-20 minutes in a sauna. Sitting in a sauna for long periods can lead to dehydration. Leave the sauna immediately if you feel dizzy or lightheaded. In severe cases, it can lead to health issues such as low blood pressure, seizures, et al.

What is a steam room?

A Turkish-style bath used to provide moist heat. They are mostly tiled and airtight to trap all the moisture inside the room, created by a generator filled with boiling water. The moment you enter a steam room, it will make you feel damp, and the air feels thick. The temperature in a steam room ranges from 100 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, but it feels warmer due to humidity.

Health benefits of a steam room:

1- It regulates blood pressure and leads to changes in your heart rate, one of the reasons why sitting in a steam room relaxes and soothes the body.

2- It helps in decreasing the levels of cortisol (the stress hormone). When your cortisol level drops, you feel relaxed and in control of your body. It will also improve focus and cognitive health.

3- Steam rooms help remove the toxins that get trapped under the skin due to exposure to dirt. The warmth of the room rinses away the dirt and removes dead skin, which can help improve skin health.

4- The heat warms the mucous membrane, which helps break up congestion inside your sinuses and lungs. However, it is not recommended to use a steam room if you have a fever.

5- It also helps relieve the pain you might feel after working out. The heat penetrates into the muscle tissues and helps to relax the muscles. It even helps in loosening up the stiff joints.

6- The weight you lose in a steam room is water weight, which you will have to replace by drinking water to avoid dehydration. However, using steam rooms regularly could help your diet and exercise routine be more effective.

Risks

While steam rooms provide plenty of health benefits, it can be dangerous for health if you overuse it. It is recommended to spend a maximum of 15 minutes in a steam room. It cannot treat serious health conditions and can be harmful to pregnant women, someone recovering from surgery or have low immunity.

ALSO READ: 7 health care lessons and tips to learn from Samantha Akkineni

Share your comment ×