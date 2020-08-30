Stomach Pain in Children: HERE’s everything parents should know about abdominal pain in kids

Stomach pain is very common amongst kids and it occurs due to several reasons. Some may get cured without any special treatment and some need a strict diagnosis. So, what do parents need to know about abdominal pain in children? Read below.

Abdominal pain is one of the most common problems in kids. Often the reasons are very obvious and sometimes they need to be known by proper examination. Most of the kids get cured of stomach pain after a few days without any special treatment. But often the pain can cause due to some serious health issues.

So, it’s advisable to consult a doctor when the pain in your kids' stomach persists for a long time. Stomach pain in children can be caused by several reasons. So, here’s all parents need to know about this.

Stomach pain in children:

Causes of stomach pain in kids

There are many reasons for the ache, some of them are:

1.Constipation and irritable bowel.

2.Infections.

3.Food poisoning or food allergies.

4.Surgical problems.

Diagnosis of stomach pain in kids

When the pain persists for a long time, then the doctor prescribes certain tests for the diagnosis:

1.Urine test

2.Blood test.

3.Stool sample.

4.X-Rays.

Treatment for abdominal pain in kids

Generally, kids are prescribed to have lots of fluids and a bland diet while suffering from pain. These are some of the tips for parents to take care of their kids having stomach pain-

1. Get your kids drinking more fluids mainly cooled boiled water or juice.

2. Don’t pressurise your kids if they are unwilling to eat.

3. Parents can give their children a hot compress or a warm bath.

4. If he becomes miserable, then give him paracetamol. But always ask your doctor before giving it.

When to call your doctor If the situation gets worse, then call your doctor without any delay: 1.Severe pain. 2.Fever. 3. Become pale and sweaty. 4. Refuse to eat or drink. 5.Blood in vomit or poop. 6.Problems in passing urine. 7.Skin rash with pain. Also Read: Worried about your kid’s diet? THESE are the easy ways to get your children to eat healthier

