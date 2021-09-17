Stop these habits right now if you want voluminous hair

We all know how post-COVID hair loss is changing our hair game; however, this is not the only culprit. There are several things that we do daily without even realizing how much harm they are causing to our hair.

So, if you are in pursuit of hair that speaks of volume, here are a few habits that you should give up on immediately.

Shampooing twice a week

Many of us see this as a golden rule to having strong and shiny hair, however experts suggest otherwise. It is important to shampoo your hair every day, or at least, every alternate day in order to keep them strong. More so, if you are suffering from hair loss. Not doing so can result in a lot of build-up on the scalp which thereby can cause hair thinning.

Tying hair tightly

Who doesn’t love those tightly-tied high ponies? But did you know this extra pressure puts unnecessary stress on your hair and can cause hair thinning or loss. So, from next time onwards, try to leave your hair free or tie them loose.

Towel drying hair harshly

While towel drying is the best way, but if done incorrectly it can cause a lot of damage to your hair. See your hair just as any other delicate part of your body. If you handle it harshly, it will lose its shine and strength. So, the next time you towel dry your hair just press it against your hair to soak the extra water.

Taking hot showers

You won’t disagree with us on this. Hot showers are the best option whenever you want to bid adieu to the day’s tension and stress. However, these hot showers are not as good for our hair if taken regularly. Hot water can damage them, and can cause hair thinning. However, if cold water is not your cup of tea, go for a lukewarm one whenever you are washing your hair next.

